Mississippi State

19 families left homeless after Mississippi city condemns motel

 8 days ago
Nineteen families on the Mississippi Gulf Coast have been left without a home after a city condemned a decades-old motel.

WLOX-TV reported that Pascagoula officials said Crown Inn had structural problems, safety hazards and code violations.

Several residents said they received no warning that the building would be closed. Only a few said they received refunds for rental payments.

“I have never thought I’d be homeless at 65 years old,” said Allen Cude, who had been living at the motel.

Open Doors Homeless Coalition, United Way and Church on the Rock have been working with the city to set up temporary homes for the displaced residents. Some were put into other hotels Monday night.

Brenda Medley
8d ago

i feel for these families, but a motel is not somewhere you make a home. but i feel three city should at least offer them housing! to throw them out and tear the place down is just wrong.

Dorothy Leuba
8d ago

I applaud the city for taking action. I feel bad for these families but they deserve better. I’m sure these people will be replaced in a decent place. I hope the city will continue to clean our city up.

Julia Houk
8d ago

Prayers for everyone 🙏🙏🙏. you never expect things like this. plus the way things are now. it makes it even harder. God Bless ya'll.

