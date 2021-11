My wife and I ordered delivery from a well known national burrito chain located near the SCSU campus. You can probably guess which one. The burrito was fairly spendy and the delivery took nearly 30 minutes longer than the estimated time that was given when we placed the order. That's just the cost of doing business at this point I guess, so I wasn't upset about it. It seems like everyone is running behind lately, whether due to staff shortages, supply shortages or both.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO