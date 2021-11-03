CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden just got good news for the economy one day after disastrous elections - 571,000 private payroll additions in October

By Ben Winck
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZlUd_0clD2uni00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rlluv_0clD2uni00
Employers manned booths with banners promoting their companies benefits, free logo branded swag and salary pay scales and in some cases recruitment bonuses in order to entice job applicants to approach their booths during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo

  • US private-sector businesses added 571,000 jobs in October, according to ADP's monthly jobs report.
  • The print beat the 400,000-payroll forecast and showed hiring rebounding from September.
  • It's good news for Biden on the economy, but comes just one day after a stunning loss by a Democrat in Virginia's gubernatorial election.

The US private sector added more jobs than expected in October, signaling much stronger job growth after months of dismal recovery and potentially good news on the economy for President Joe Biden. But is it too late?

Private payrolls rose by 571,000 last month, ADP said in its monthly employment report . That landed well above the 400,000-payroll estimate from economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It marks the strongest one-month gain since June.

ADP's September hiring print was revised to 523,000 from 568,000.

October saw dueling trends shape the labor market's recovery. Virus cases continued to slide through the month, bringing daily case counts to the lowest level since late July. After months of surging infections, the Delta wave is squarely on the decline.

Yet dire supply-chain bottlenecks weighed on the recovery. Shipping delays and shortages left businesses scrambling to match Americans' massive spending. Still, Americans can look forward to stronger job creation so long as the virus situation keeps improving, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said.

"The job market is revving back up as the Delta wave of the pandemic winds down," he said in the report. "As long as the pandemic remains contained, more big job gains are likely in coming months."

The report gives the White House something to celebrate as Tuesday election results disappoint the Democratic Party. In a sign that voters are displeased with the party in unified control of Washington and its handling of the economy, on Tuesday Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Terry McAuliffe in what has recently been a safe Democratic seat. A too-close-to-call race for the New Jersey governorship also shocked the party. Overall, it was an ominous night coming a year before the midterm elections, during which the party in power usually loses seats - and Democrats are barely in power, with razor-thin majorities in both the House and Senate.

The stronger job gains follow two months of disappointing jobs reports. The US added just 194,000 nonfarm payrolls in September, badly missing expectations of a 500,000-payroll hiring boom. The August gain of 366,000 also fell below estimates. The two months saw the bulk of the Delta wave, to which economists broadly attributed the weak hiring. The Wednesday print suggests that the US economy could soon return to the strong hiring seen through the summer.

Still, economists are hopeful. The median forecast for Friday's report sees the US adding 450,000 nonfarm payrolls in October, more than double the September gain.

Service businesses hire up as the Delta wave subsides

Takeaways from the report's finer details show service sectors still driving the bulk of the labor market's rebound. The industry added 458,000 payrolls compared to the goods-producing firms' gains of 113,000 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality businesses took on 185,000 new jobs, while the professional and business services sector followed with a gain of 88,000 payrolls, according to the report. Service businesses were the hardest hit by lockdowns and the Delta wave. With case counts tumbling, the latest ADP data suggests the firms' recoveries will pick up speed through the fall.

Within the goods-producing sector, construction saw the largest increase with a 54,000-payroll gain. The increase is promising for the US housing market. Homebuilders struggled to rehire through much of the recovery, and the worker shortage left firms less equipped to shore up home supply. The construction sector's October gain is the largest since September 2020, hinting firms could soon chip away at the country's housing shortage.

To be sure, the labor market remains far from fully healed. Nearly 8 million Americans remained unemployed at the end of September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Yet the Biden administration expects major progress in 2022. The US is still on track to reach full employment " next year ," even after two disappointing jobs reports, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in October.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 258

Nanny
8d ago

Fake news! Democrats know Americans see them clearly now and we are going to take our country back. Obiden has tried to DESTROY AMERICA but GOD has opened the eyes of Americans so that we can stop the destruction of America! The Bible tells us “All things hidden shall be brought to light for those who love him.” Americans love GOD and his son CHRIST JESUS. Americans eyes have been opened to what democrats and foreign governments are trying to do to America! All Americans love and care about each other no matter what race we are. Americans of all races have to wake up and fight back. Democrats are trying to enslave another generation to government welfare systems.

Reply(14)
130
GATT2B WE THE PEOPLE
7d ago

the more republicans that win elections and the news will keep getting better the best news for us all is the news we get when that incompetent administration is gone for good the very best news would be they're charged with crimes against the American citizens

Reply(1)
28
jst
8d ago

Because all the free money is running out so people have figured out I need a job to pay for what I want.

Reply(5)
77
Related
Washington Examiner

Does Biden know even who's in charge of the Biden administration?

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 28 that the Biden administration was considering compensating families who were separated at the border during the Trump administration up to $450,000 per person. This was to be done in consideration for the trauma they endured after they were separated after breaking the law and illegally entering the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Kamala Harris finally gets something right

Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Mark Zandi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls#Adp#Democrat#Bloomberg#Americans#Moody S Analytics
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRAL

Fact check: Biden says 'wages have gone up higher, faster than inflation'

President Joe Biden defended his record on the U.S. economy while attending the international climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden entered the United Nations’ COP 26 summit facing supply chain challenges and high levels of inflation back home. At a press conference, he said the U.S. is still in a better place than a year ago, when the coronavirus pandemic limited family gatherings and hampered the economy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Twitter tells Jemele Hill her 'White supremacy' accusation will also tank Democrats' chances in midterms

Ex-ESPN anchor and left-wing writer Jemele Hill came to the drastic conclusion that the United States "simply loves White supremacy" following Republican Glenn Youngkin's win in Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial race. "It’s not the messaging, folks," Hill tweeted early Wednesday morning. "This country simply loves white supremacy." Democrat Terry McAuliffe and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
mediaite.com

Democratic Rep. Says Biden Wasn’t Elected ‘To Be FDR’: People Wanted Him ‘To Be Normal and Stop the Chaos’

In the wake of notable Democratic election losses, one member of Congress is expressing some frustration with her party and President Joe Biden. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is a Virginia Democrat who told colleagues in a post-2020 election call “no one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again.”. Some Democrats have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newspressnow.com

Biden's plan punishes retirees

President Joe Biden’s plan to build America back better is much more costly than most everyone anticipated. The budget reconciliation bill currently stuck in the House is perhaps the most expensive single piece of legislation in history. Even a few members of his own party are uncomfortable voting for it.
U.S. POLITICS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy