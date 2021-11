More than 50 years since it came out, The Beatles' game-changing 12th album, Let It Be, remains one of the most popular collections of recorded music – and for good reason! Later this month, Disney+ will premiere The Beatles: Get Back, an epic three-part docuseries about the making of, impact and legacy of Let It Be, directed by none other than Peter Jackson (see: The Lord Of The Rings). To celebrate its release, we're taking a deep dive into the iconic gear that went into the recording sessions for Let It Be, touching on some of the most iconic guitars and amps of all time.

