Simple Singapore Noodles [Vegan]

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (divided) sprig of parsley, for garnish (optional) 1. Cut off the ends of the sweet potato, and slice in half horizontally. Spiralize using a small noodle blade. Set aside. 2. Prepare sauce by blending garlic, cashews, and water together until mixture is smooth. If there are chunks from the cashews or garlic, keep blending or add more water as needed (1 tablespoon at a time). Use a spoon to scrape the sides to help blend easier. Sauce should be thick and creamy, but smooth without chunks or pieces. 3. Heat up 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil in a medium pan on medium heat. Add mushrooms and cook for 2-3 minutes. Then add kale and cook for an additional 1-3 minutes or until kale has wilted and mushrooms are cooked. Remove from heat and set aside. 3. Heat up 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil in a large pan on medium heat. Add the sweet potato noodles and toss until coated. Cover and cook for 6-7 minutes or until sweet potatoes become soft, but remain firm enough so they don't fall apart. 4. Add mushrooms and kale to the sweet potato pan, and reduce to very low heat. Add in cashew sauce and toss together until evenly coated. Serve warm, and top with a sprig of parsley, if desired.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO