Mainers could practice something that's a cultural norm in other parts of the world that has cold weather: putting baby outside to take a nap- all year round. Time Magazine featured an article in 2017 about parenting like a Scandinavian. One thing that Scandinavian parents are pretty focused on is getting their young kids out in the fresh air. One way that they do that is by putting their little vulnerable humans outside to take naps. This is a practice done even in the coldest months of the year. They will bundle up their infants and toddlers and put them outside in a stroller to get fresh air while still being kept warm with their warm clothing and blankets.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO