For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine last week, saying everyone who got the one-dose shot can get another dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months after they were vaccinated-- or a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO