CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Classroom Theft Exposes Teacher's Reality – Internet Responds

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBkwA_0clCtl2M00
@chemwithccorinne via TikTok

You’d like to think that when the technical pioneers of what we now know as the Internet were creating this vast digital landscape they had good intentions. I am sure the developers of what we old people call the information superhighway wanted this connected technology to benefit our time on the planet and not deter it.

I guess there are arguments on both sides of that issue that would have plenty of fodder for a great debate. However, this fodder will point in the direction of the Internet being used for good. In this case, what started out as a bad situation quickly blossomed into one of those heart-warming, lump-in-your-throat kinds of tales.

This story begins in a high school classroom. It’s the chemistry classroom of TikTok user @chemwithcorrine. This teacher posted a video about a theft that occurred in her classroom.

@chemwithcorinne

There is a good ending to this story, stay tuned #teachersoftiktok #chemistryteacher #highschool #pov

♬ SO DONE – The Kid LAROI

If you can’t make out the writing on the whiteboard our teacher friend is lamenting the loss of her calculator. I am sure as a chemistry teacher, she probably needs that. But the loss of the calculator isn’t the real story here.

It’s the last lines of the message, “my kids need new jackets and shoes and I can’t afford to replace it”. Y’all, this is a high school teacher and she is not earning enough to cover the cost of the basic needs for her family and the cost of a calculator?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojDW3_0clCtl2M00
@chemwithcorinne via TikTok

This lady doesn’t look like she lives an extravagant lifestyle. It looks like, to me, that we are failing our teachers by not compensating them properly and then underfunding their classrooms. It’s no wonder our educational system is in the toilet. We, through the actions of school boards and legislatures, are flushing our future.

Now, there is a happy ending to this story. You may have noticed that at the bottom of the TikTok post. Here is where you might get that lump in your throat.

@chemwithcorinne

Reply to @wornoutteach proof that there are 1000s of good people to make up for the bad #teachersoftiktok #pov

♬ Lazy Sunday – Official Sound Studio

Literally, thousands of people, total strangers, reached out and offered to not only replace the calculator but to purchase shoes, jackets, and other items for this teacher’s family.

Now you may have picked up on the fact that @chemwithcorinne mentioned she won’t be needing a calculator anymore. She has resigned from her position as a chemistry teacher to be a stay at home Mom. Good for you!

And she was quick to point out that if you still wanted to help you could always donate calculators to your local high school or send a monetary donation. Every year teachers come out of their own pockets to fund equipment and supplies for their classrooms. When you couple that with a payscale that should embarrass us all, it should warrant a real look at teacher pay.

@chemwithcorinne

Reply to @thefuturesenior sad truth. Most of us can’t afford to teach unless we’re part of a two income household. #teachersoftiktok #chemteacher

♬ see you later (ten years) – Jenna Raine

I have an idea. This holiday season instead of spending a few bucks on candles or another insignificant sussie as a teacher gift. How about this. You purchase two gift cards. One is for the teacher to use on herself. Maybe for a cup of coffee or light lunch or something like that.

Make the other gift card for the teacher’s classroom fund. You’ll actually be making an investment in your own child’s education with that gift card. Teachers who are properly supplied can really open young minds. Don’t you want your child to become a great thinker?

attachment-attachment-Whiteboard-%2540chemwithccorinne-via-TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Raine
967theeagle.net

Rockford Teacher Fills Classroom and Halls with Endless Love and Passion

Some humans really do have a light about them that leaves a profound mark on other people. Students, and colleagues alike, feel blessed to be around her. I'll bet that most of us know what it's like to work around someone who loves what they do. There's a fire in them that cant ever be put out. This is story about one of those people that make ANY business successful... even better when it's someone with great influence over our children.
ROCKFORD, IL
Bay News 9

A+ Teacher: Bringing excitement, energy and enthusiasm to the classroom

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Cypress Creek High School Principal Carin Hetzler-Nettles describes this week’s A+ Teacher as an educator “incredibly gifted in engaging our students.”. A retired Navy veteran, Garrett Gibson makes learning meaningful and fun for his students. Gibson’s students love coming to his class: for the excitement, energy...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Internet#Tiktok
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region teacher helps classrooms honor American flag through book

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the COVID pandemic, Capital Region teacher Elizabeth Tesoriero released “When You Stand For Me I’m Alive,” a children’s book about the history of the American flag personified. Since it’s been released, she says the response has been positive. “We got picked up by Amazon, Target, Walmart,” she said. She released […]
FORT PLAIN, NY
Lawrence Post

Teacher struck female student on the face several times after the girl claimed on social media that the teacher had used the ‘N-word’ in class

According to the court documents, the 60-year-old educator who was named Teacher of the Year at her school last week was arrested for allegedly striking a student in the face after the girl claimed on social media that the teacher had used the ‘N-word’ in class. Prosecutors say the 60-year-teacher was booked on a child abuse charge on Friday. The English teacher made her initial court appearance on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
Bored Panda

30 Of The Funniest Halloween Fails That People Couldn’t Resist Sharing

The most successful people in the world had to fail many times before they achieved the thing they were striving for. It is like Winston Churchill said: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” So we don't have to be discouraged if something doesn't turn out as planned, the important thing is to go on.
CELEBRATIONS
Fatherly

A Judge Just Banned Elf on the Shelf. Really.

It’s November, which means that parents are already prepping for the holiday season. For many, that means digging our trusty elf out of the boxes and remembering to hide him in a different place every night after the kids go to bed. It was a cute tradition to start with, but now it’s just tiring. Thankfully, there’s a judge in Georgia who has our backs and is making things a little easier for parents this season.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Will Smith paid his father’s child-support debts

Will Smith has revealed that he paid his father’s child support bill to cover money that was meant to contribute towards his upbringing.In his new memoir, Will, the Independence Day actor details his parents’ separation and eventual divorce. When the divorce was finalised, Smith’s father was served with a $140,000 (£103,000) bill for backdated child support.By the time their divorce was finalised, Smith was already an adult and a successful actor and rapper and explained why he paid the sum that his father couldn’t afford: “Daddio didn’t have $140,000 (£103,000), and Mom-Mom was unwilling to make any concession whatsoever....
RELATIONSHIPS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy