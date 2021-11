COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As active coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to the virus continue to decline, experts are learning more about the virus daily. Local experts are touting the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody infusion treatments for COVID-19. Along with increasing vaccination rates, physicians with Baylor Scott & White attribute monoclonal antibody treatments as part of the decline in hospitalizations and deaths. Experts say at earlier points in the pandemic, those who received a positive COVID diagnosis reacted passively by quarantining at home. Experts say once you have tested positive and desire to take monoclonal antibody treatment, it is vital that you seek treatment within 10 days of symptoms to increase the effectiveness of the treatment.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO