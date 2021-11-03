CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quiet and chilly midweek, temperatures set to rebound this weekend

By Nathan Kitchens
hometownstations.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe area is finally seeing a widespread freeze with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. This should officially end our growing season area-wide. After a frosty start, the sun will shine abundantly through early afternoon, allowing for temperatures to recover in the middle to upper 40s. Expect a gradual increase in...

