Speaker, InterVision's Strategic IT Advisor and author of "Amplify Your Job Search: Strategies for Finding Your Dream Job." Digital transformation was a phrase on everyone’s tongue in 2019. The pandemic soon replaced it with work from home, remote work and hybrid work. As we begin to emerge and look back, we see some organizations that flourished during the pandemic and some that did not. Many of those that did flourish have embraced digital transformation as a model for their businesses. This approach is causing organizations to rethink their strategies and embrace digital transformation as a way to not only be more resilient in the future but also to flourish.

