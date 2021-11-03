CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Peter Sagan: TotalEnergies are building a team around me, that's what attracted me

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Peter Sagan has compared his decision to leave the WorldTour and join Team TotalEnergies for...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Peter Sagan: I'm still young, I want to show some things

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan has said that he has new motivation for the season ahead, insisting he is "still young" and still has a point to prove. The Slovakian will turn 32 in January, at which point he will be riding for TotalEnergies in what is a major career move this winter.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Red Walters: Move to Ribble Weldtite is a perfect fit

Red Walters has signed a one-year contract with Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling for 2022 and the British-based rider who rides with a licence from Grenada believes that the move represents a 'perfect fit' as he continues to develop through the ranks. The 22-year-old earned the chance to race as a...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Ranking the top 10 male sprinters of 2021

At the end of each season, we take a look back through every sprint of the season, rolling out the unique Cyclingnews points formula to objectively rank the top fast men of the season. Last year, Sam Bennett came out on top ahead of Arnaud Démare, Pascal Ackermann, and Caleb...
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Peter Sagan wins Giro d'Italia Criterium, Egan Bernal second

Peter Sagan claimed victory in the first-ever Giro d'Italia Criterium, with Egan Bernal finishing second. The Slovakian crossed the line first in the exhibition event in Dubai, following a two-up sprint with Ineos Grenadiers' Egan Bernal. Behind them came Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) in third ahead of Ag2r Citroën's...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Sagan
Cyclingnews

Campenaerts tips Ganna to take Hour Record beyond 57km

Victor Campenaerts retained the UCI Hour Record after Alex Dowsett fell short of his mark of 55.089km in Aguascalientes on Wednesday, but the Belgian believes that world time trial champion Filippo Ganna will eventually surpass him by a considerable distance. “It wouldn't surprise me if he did around 57.5km,” Campenaerts...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Chad Haga returns to roots with Rally Cycling

The 33-year-old from McKinney, Texas, has spent eight season racing at WorldTour level and returns to the Rally Cycling programme with precious experience. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Kirsten Frattini...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Flight#Totalenergies#Worldtour#Bora Hansgrohe#Uci#German
Cyclingnews

Santos Festival of Cycling again replaces Tour Down Under in 2022

The Tour Down Under will again be missing from the UCI WorldTour calendar in 2022 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Australian race organisation has confirmed that the Santos Festival of Cycling will again be held in its place in Adelaide in January. The 2022 men's WorldTour will start with the UAE Tour in early February.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Corbin Strong sweeps men's endurance races in UCI Track Champions League opener

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Archibald takes early lead in women's endurance

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Peter Kennaugh: The human cost of performance and finding closure

At the Rouleur Live event in London last week, former professional Peter Kennaugh. spoke extensively about his decision to retire in 2019, along with his struggles on and off the bike. The former Team Sky rider has made no secret of his battles, both physically and mentally, and Wahoo created a stunning short film with Kennaugh at his home on the Isle of Man, which you can watch below. While in London, Kennaugh also sat down with Philippa York, and in this exclusive piece, she gives her perspective on Kennaugh’s career, his bravery in speaking publicly, and the need for fans to remember that riders are not robots.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Dario Cataldo signs for Trek-Segafredo

Dario Cataldo has joined Trek-Segafredo for 2022 on a one-year contract. The 36-year-old arrives after spending the past two seasons at Movistar. A professional since 2007, Cataldo previously raced for Liquigas, QuickStep, Team Sky and Astana, where he served as a key mountain domestique. He won a stage of the 2012 Vuelta a España atop Cuitu Negru and has twice placed 12th overall at the Giro d’Italia.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Jonas Vingegaard: I don’t see any weaknesses in Pogacar

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) has some important decisions ahead of him as he looks to plot his next move in Grand Tour racing but the young Dane has his heart set on racing the Tour de France next year, even if it means sharing leadership with Primož Roglič. Next year’s Grand...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy