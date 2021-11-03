Peter Sagan: TotalEnergies are building a team around me, that's what attracted me

At the Rouleur Live event in London last week, former professional Peter Kennaugh. spoke extensively about his decision to retire in 2019, along with his struggles on and off the bike. The former Team Sky rider has made no secret of his battles, both physically and mentally, and Wahoo created a stunning short film with Kennaugh at his home on the Isle of Man, which you can watch below. While in London, Kennaugh also sat down with Philippa York, and in this exclusive piece, she gives her perspective on Kennaugh’s career, his bravery in speaking publicly, and the need for fans to remember that riders are not robots.

CYCLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO