The Scranton Fire Department is reminding everyone to check the batteries in their smoke detectors when they set their clocks back on Sunday for daylight savings. “It's also good time to check your carbon monoxide detectors and also make sure that the audio detectors are less than 10 years old. We have a program in the city through Mayor o neighborhood outreach program where we distribute smoke detectors free to city residents. This program has been effective in the fact that within the last week, one resident life was saved by a carbon monoxide detector we distributed in July,” said David Megotz, Scranton Fire Department, Fire Inspector.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO