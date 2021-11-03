CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Cool Day, Cooler Night

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a damp day, skies cleared out across the region Tuesday night. We reached a high of 52 which was exactly 10 degrees below normal for the day. COVID-19 In Maryland: 868 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Remains...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Maryland State
foxbaltimore.com

Next Weather-Maker Brings Big Temperature Changes to Maryland

The next weather-maker will move into Maryland and bring big temperature changes to Maryland over the weekend. We'll squeeze in one more unseasonably warm day Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. The cold front will arrive late Thursday into early Friday. This will lead to showers, and maybe even...
MARYLAND STATE
cbs4local.com

Cooler weather settling in for weekend

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Thursday marks Veterans Day, and weather wise, conditions will be comfortable if you have plans to attend any Veterans Day events. Daytime highs on Thursday will top out in the low 70s. This is still warmer than normal for this time of year but also some of the coolest weather we've seen in a few weeks!
EL PASO, TX
cbslocal.com

Maryland Weather: Mild Day With Afternoon Clouds

We were rewarded with another outstanding, well above normal Wednesday in early November. Our high reached 73 degrees at BWI Marshall. Our normal high is now 59 degrees! There are changes headed our way over the next two days. By Thursday night, after another mild day with highs again in...
MARYLAND STATE
Hood County News

Cooler weather has been a welcome change

As president of the Granbury Association of Realtors, Jerry Allen writes a monthly column for the organization. The GAR provides services and resources to the Realtors of Hood and Somervell counties. Howdy folks!. You can feel that chill in the air in the mornings, a welcome change from the blazing...
GRANBURY, TX
KWCH.com

Windy Friday ahead of the hard freeze

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind gusts on Friday will be back up around 40 mph for much of the state. It will also be a colder day thanks to a front passing through in the overnight hours. Look for morning temperatures to be in the 20s and 30s with clearing...
WICHITA, KS
KFOX 14

Cooler weather settling in for weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Thursday marks Veterans Day, and weather wise, conditions will be comfortable if you have plans to attend any Veterans Day events. Daytime highs on Thursday will top out in the low 70s. This is still warmer than normal for this time of year but also some of the coolest weather we've seen in a few weeks!
EL PASO, TX
WDAM-TV

Cooler weather expected tonight, frosty weather arrives this weekend.

Mostly clear and much cooler weather is on tap for the area tonight with lows in the lower to mid-40s. On Friday, we will have sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower to mid-40s Friday night under clear skies. By Saturday a surge of much colder air is forecast to move into the region with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and cooler today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! The line of thunderstorms is quickly moving out of Deep East Texas this morning and skies will gradually be clearing out. Expect a cooler and sunny afternoon with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees. North and northwest winds will gust to 15 to 20 mph at times, making for a blustery afternoon. More sunshine and a reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives tomorrow. Temperatures will drop into the 30s by Saturday morning and barely reach the lower 60s Saturday afternoon. South and southwest winds return by the end of the weekend, quickly warming things back into the 70s for next week.
EAST TEXAS, PA
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX Carolina

Rain overnight ahead of cooler weekend weather

Rain is likely tonight, before sunnier and cooler weather settles in for the weekend. Expect showers, with some pockets of heavy rain, through 2-3AM. Skies will clear for Friday morning with temps in the 45-50 range. Through the day it will be mostly sunny with highs back into the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
binghamtonhomepage.com

November 11 weather forecast: Dry and quiet day ahead of rainy night

(Thursday, November 11, 2021) The dry and quiet weather continues Thursday. Rainy and windy weather sweeps across the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Rain could be heavy at times, but quickly moves out by the afternoon. It turns colder and more unsettled this weekend. Veteran’s Day Thursday stays mainly...
ENVIRONMENT
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cooler weather, warmer colors

As the weather cools and the holidays approach, many are ready to begin decking the halls for upcoming festivities. Although supply chain issues have been making headlines, one area small business owner said her store has not had difficulties in procuring products for the holidays. “We’ve had our things for...
WEST BEND, WI

