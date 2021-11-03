CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polkadot Scales New Highs: Altcoin Headed To Hit $100?

By Anjali Kochhar
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolkadot’s coin DOT is scaling toward new highs, with the coin hitting its all-time high at $51 Tuesday. Speculation is that the altcoin is all set to hit the $100-mark in the next year. The altcoin’s price is on a consistent upswing in the expectation of an upgrade that...

MARKETS

