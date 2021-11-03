CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain log jam stretches from China's factories to U.S. ports, warehouses and stores

CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain disruptions stretch from China's factories to containers sitting on ships in the ports of...

www.cbsnews.com

Fresno Bee

Fact Check: Texas wants California’s cargo ships. Would that speed up the supply chain?

Claim: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, trying to lure California-bound ships stuck outside state ports, offered this lure in a tweet recently. “Are your products stuck off Long Beach? Texas ports are wide open. Port delays are up to a hundred days in California. In less than two weeks your cargo can set sail from California and be at one of our 24/7 functioning Texas cargo ports, unloaded and on their way to shelves near you.
Investor's Business Daily

Supply-Chain Pain: What's Causing Backups At America's Ports?

A whiplash economic recovery from the pandemic has put a squeeze on the supply chain and has left retailers scrambling to restock shelves and consumers wondering if their holiday gifts will show up on time. But why are these supply-chain hiccups still happening 18 months after initial Covid lockdowns and what are companies doing to meet high demand? IBD reporter Bill Peters explains the ongoing supply-chain disruptions on this episode of Growth Stories.
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

How China is affecting the supply chain crunch in US

If you’re on the hunt for popular toys for holiday presents, you many have noticed that some favorites are hard to come by. Many of them begin their long journey to U.S. shelves in China. From Beijing, NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for In Depth TODAY about China’s impact on America’s supply chain crunch.Nov. 11, 2021.
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

This Department Store’s 420% Stock Surge Is Fueled by Supply-Chain Management

(Bloomberg)—Dillard’s Inc., the 83-year-old department store, has soared 420% this year, and its thanks in part to its ability to manage a global supply chain snafu amid a jump in customer demand. Dillard’s soared as much as 23% on Thursday to a record $364.08 after quarterly results blew estimates out...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Latest supply chain challenge: China’s terrestrial AIS data blackout

Logistics managers around the world have faced unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and now another hurdle has been added. American Shipper has learned that since China began implementing its new privacy laws on Nov. 1, many Chinese automatic identification system (AIS) terrestrial providers have stopped transmitting data until they understand the regulations.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

How American Businesses Can Benefit from China’s Supply Chain Digitization

Just a few years back, Chinese “cross-border trade” usually meant a few individuals living or traveling abroad who aggregated orders for goods like foreign-made infant formula from friends and family and shipped them back to China. If an exporter wanted to ship to China, he/she faced an arduous process that involved understanding a complex product registration, finding an importer and a distributor in China and committing a budget for a team of executives on the ground. That essentially ruled out small and medium-size businesses.
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

U.S. FTC to consider study on supply chain concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will vote next week on whether it will study if supply chain disruptions have affected competition, the agency said in a statement describing the agenda as tentative. The meeting will be held on Nov. 18, the statement said. Faced with long delays...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

China’s Power Problem is the Supply Chain’s Problem Too

Recent months have seen power rationing in over 20 provinces in China, and even though the Chinese government is taking steps to address the issue, there’s no sign of a lasting solution. The power shortages have caused a significant downturn in the country’s industrial sector, as many factories have been forced to reduce their hours, operate at night or shut down entirely because there’s simply not enough electricity to continue production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Snarled Supply Chain Is Making US Warehouse Shortage Worse

Record numbers of cargo ships bob in the waters off Southern California, unable to unload. A late shipment of patio furniture gets moved — three times — before finding a home for the winter. With no warehouse space, a crew assembles holiday displays in a parking lot in an effort to get them to clients on time.
INDUSTRY
Phone Arena

TSMC, other chip firms, respond to request from U.S. for supply chain data

Just before October 2021 came to an end, we told you that in an effort to better understand the semiconductor supply chain, the U.S. Commerce Department was asking Taiwan-based semiconductor firms to supply it with certain data. Among the companies that the U.S. was seeking information from was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The latter is the biggest independent foundry in the world and manufacturers chips for big-name tech firms like Apple, AMD, Nvidia, MediaTek, and others.
BUSINESS
realcleardefense.com

China Consolidates Rare Earth Supply Chain

Peng Huagang, secretary general of China’ State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, confirmed last month that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will “promote the restructuring of rare earths to create a world-class company.” While it remains unclear what this “restructuring” entails, Peng’s declaration indicates the CCP will not stand by as the United States and its allies seek to diminish their reliance on China for rare earth elements.
INDUSTRY
Providence Business News

At Quonset port, supply chain problems of a different kind

Major ports around the country are jammed with ships carrying products and materials waiting to be delivered to their final destinations, but Rhode Island’s largest port is feeling the impact of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions in a much different way. While ports in areas such as Southern California have experienced...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
