Ex-MLBer Trevor Plouffe perfectly predicted a Braves over Astros World Series ... back in March

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Plouffe-stradamus?

That should be Trevor Plouffe’s nickname after his prediction of how the 2021 MLB season would play out.

The former MLB player who hit 106 home runs for the Minnesota Twins, Oakland A’s, Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays took to Twitter on March 31, 2021, and delivered a seriously amazing prediction: He said the Braves would win the World Series.

That’s pretty amazing given all the powerhouses in baseball who were ahead of Atlanta on paper. But he added something else that made this incredible: Braves over the Houston Astros … in six games.

Well, congrats Trevor Plouffe. You’re blowing everyone’s minds on Wednesday morning:

Amazing.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

