Braves star Ozzie Albies looking into the dirt cam at second base became a hilarious meme

Many Atlanta Braves fans were rightfully nervous last night until the final out was secured and their team and city were finally able to win a championship after years of suffering tough defeats in many sports.

One guy who didn’t appear to be nervous, though, was Atlanta’s star second baseman, Ozzie Albies. The two-time All-Star likes to have fun while playing the game he loves and that attitude was on full display before the start of the bottom of the 8th inning when he bent down and took a good look into the dirt cam that is at second base.

Check out Albies having some fun:

Too funny.

Fans loved it: