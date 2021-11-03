Nearly one-third of car shoppers are checking out EVs

Supporters of EVs will tell you that electric cars are just like regular cars. For the most part, they’re right. You step on the pedal on the right and the car goes, you turn the wheel and the car turns, and the only real difference is what kind of fuel goes in it. We say stuff like that all the time, in fact. If we’re being completely honest, though, that’s only mostly true. 99% of the time, the only difference is what kind of fuel goes into the car, but that last one percent probably needs explaining.

