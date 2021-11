Queen of country Carrie Underwood stepped out on the red carpet at the CMAs ahead of her major performance with Jason Aldean. Carrie Underwood has arrived at the Bridgestone Arena! The “Cry Pretty” singer changed out of her shredded denim from CMA Awards rehearsal and into a spunky, sparkling gown ahead of her highly-anticipated performance with Jason Aldean. Carrie’s dress gave off serious rock & roll vibes with its spiky, long sleeve one shoulder look that went into streaks of metallic feathers. The high slit showed off the country star’s iconic, killer legs and enviable figure! She was joined by her husband Mike Fisher, who has recently caught flack for supporting Aaron Rodgers amid his controversial comments on the COVID-19 vaccine.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO