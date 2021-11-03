High winds and harsh rains hit town

A storm system move in by tomorrow. As it moves in out of the southeast winds will increase and become strong tomorrow. Southeasterly winds will gust in excess of 35mph with 45mph along Lake Michigan and in the Keweenaw. This will lead to some power outages, down trees, large waves, lakeshore flooding, and beach erosion. Showers will move in tonight from southwest to northeast. There will be a break from it late morning. Then, another round of moderate rain will move in during the afternoon through the evening. Rainfall amounts will range from .50″ to 1.0″. The system will lift northeast on Friday and as it does rain will slowly transition into a mix and snow. Lake effect snow will continue along the northwest wind belts throughout the weekend. As of now accumulations easily be around 3-5″.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO