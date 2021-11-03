CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High winds and harsh rains hit town

wnynewsnow.com

Strong Wind Gusts This Evening, Rain/Snow This Weekend

JAMESTOWN – The winds will be howling out there this evening as rain showers arrive before it all goes downhill for the weekend and early next week. The National Weather Service maintains a Wind Advisory for Chautauqua County as well as northern Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania until 4 a.m. Friday morning.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WLUC

System moves in with strong winds & rain

An area of low pressure is lifting north into western Lake Superior today. Strong winds will continue to gust out of the southeast up to 50mph in the Keweenaw and in the east where Wind Advisories are in effect. Look out for toppled items on roadways, downed trees/branches, sporadic power outages, large waves along the Great Lakes, and lakeshore flooding! By this afternoon another swath of moderate to heavy rain moves in from the southwest. Tomorrow we start with light scattered rain, but precip transitions slowly by the evening to snow, especially in the west. Lake effect snow is ahead for the weekend. It looks like we could have a few predominant bands develop.
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

Tracking rain, strong winds for Veterans Day

Wednesday will have plentiful sunshine before a cold front moves in for Veterans Day, bringing rain, winds and ultimately cool conditions!. We are dry once again, but we'll have clouds move in during the day. Wednesday is also dry, but we've got rain and cooler air by Veterans Day!. Chilly...
ENVIRONMENT
aroundfortwayne.com

NWS: Wind and rain over the next few hours

Fort Wayne, Indiana (November 11, 2021) – 1pm Forecast Update: Sporadic wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph are possible along and east of I-69 over the next couple of hours in addition to the rain. The latest National Weather Service weather story | Official National Weather Service Northern Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WKBW-TV

Wind Whipped rain for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gusty winds continue as early morning showers give way to sunshine and temperatures in the 50s to finish the week. A brief afternoon lake shower for Buffalo possible as winds come from the southwest. The weekend will see the air cool enough for the lake effect machine to start up first as rain then make the switch to snow from Friday night through Monday with minor accumulations on the hills south of Buffalo this weekend and more accumulating snow for the S.Tier hills from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
KEVN

High Wind Warning Today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Intense winds are expected today as low pressure winds up in the upper Midwest and high pressure build in from the northwest. Also, high winds aloft will be translated down to the surface - the end result, gusty winds 35 to 55 miles per hour with peak gusts to near 70 miles per hour possible over the plains today. High Wind Warnings are in effect!
RAPID CITY, SD
Elko Daily Free Press

Up to 20 inches snow, 95 mph wind gusts expected in Sierra

RENO (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Lake Tahoe area where more than a foot of snow is possible in the upper elevations with winds gusting up to 95 mph over the ridges of the Sierra. The advisory is in effect from...
RENO, NV
WLUC

Storm brings rain & strong winds by tomorrow

A storm system move in by tomorrow. As it moves in out of the southeast winds will increase and become strong tomorrow. Southeasterly winds will gust in excess of 35mph with 45mph along Lake Michigan and in the Keweenaw. This will lead to some power outages, down trees, large waves, lakeshore flooding, and beach erosion. Showers will move in tonight from southwest to northeast. There will be a break from it late morning. Then, another round of moderate rain will move in during the afternoon through the evening. Rainfall amounts will range from .50″ to 1.0″. The system will lift northeast on Friday and as it does rain will slowly transition into a mix and snow. Lake effect snow will continue along the northwest wind belts throughout the weekend. As of now accumulations easily be around 3-5″.
ENVIRONMENT
cnyhomepage.com

Strong front brings heavy rain, high winds to CNY Thursday night into Friday

Veterans Day will be breezy with some filtered sunshine this year. Clouds will be thickening up later in the day and there is a very small chance for a sprinkle or two. Rain is more likely late Thursday night into Friday morning. It will be heavy at times and some minor flooding is possible in the usual problem areas. Strong wind gusts are possible during this timeframe as well.
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

Wind, rain and falling temperatures

Windy, rainy, then temperatures fall Thursday afternoon. The weather is downhill to end the week. Friday will see scattered rain showers, mostly in the afternoon and could mix with snow in the evening. Saturday rain/snow is also possible, most likely closer to Lake Michigan. Sunday is the coldest day, as temps struggle to reach 40, rain/snow is more likely, and the best chance to see snowflakes. The ground is warm, so snow may stick on the grass or the roof but roads will be wet. The dreary weather clears early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Light winds and light rain

HAWAI'I (KITV4) -- Drier conditions continue with mostly sunny skies. Some isolated showers. Highs 82 to 87. East Winds around 15 mph. Tonight expect partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers. Lows 69 to 74. Variable winds to 15 mph. Relatively dry conditions will continue through Saturday. On Sunday, unsettled weather...
ENVIRONMENT
kion546.com

Rain & Wind Overnight

GOOD for all reporting stations. A Pacific storm accompanied by a moderate atmospheric river will bring moderate rain to the region along with gusty winds. This fast-moving system may bring briefly heavy rain to the coastal mountains. After a few lingering showers through mid-day Tuesday, we’ll begin a clearing and warming trend. A ridge of high pressure will then build in for the latter portion of the week and even into the weekend bringing warmer than normal days.
ENVIRONMENT
Torrington Telegram

NWS says winds to blow in rain

CHEYENNE – Meteorologists at the National Weather Service station in Cheyenne expect high winds and chances of rain this week and into the weekend. Meteorologists at the NWS expect chances of light snowfall towards Lusk and Harrison and to the northeast from there. NWS expects the same chances of slight snowfall in Arlington, but no snow east of there for the next seven to 10 days.
CHEYENNE, WY
WNEM

Veterans Day rain and wind, then a rush of cooler air

Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We want to thank all veterans and those who have served on this Veterans Day. The remainder of your Veterans Day forecast is looking to be on the busier-side. There's an approaching low pressure system and attendant cold front which will bring rain and windy conditions to Mid-Michigan, followed by a sharp temperature drop.
SAGINAW, MI

