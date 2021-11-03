High winds and harsh rains hit town

Windy, rainy, then temperatures fall Thursday afternoon. The weather is downhill to end the week. Friday will see scattered rain showers, mostly in the afternoon and could mix with snow in the evening. Saturday rain/snow is also possible, most likely closer to Lake Michigan. Sunday is the coldest day, as temps struggle to reach 40, rain/snow is more likely, and the best chance to see snowflakes. The ground is warm, so snow may stick on the grass or the roof but roads will be wet. The dreary weather clears early next week.
