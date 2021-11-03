CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT Offering Opportunities For HS Seniors

 8 days ago

High School seniors in the nine counties Paris District of the Texas Department of Transportation can earn extra...

pncguam.com

GDOE partners with Asmuyao Community School to offer after-school opportunities

The Guam Department of Education (GDOE) partners with Asmuyao Community School (ACS) under the Alternative Pathways activity to offer courses for high school students. High school students in grades 9 through 12 have the opportunity to earn credits towards graduation in an alternative setting from an accredited, professionally monitored independent student program. This is the third year GDOE has continued to partner with ACS to provide services for our high school students.
easttexasradio.com

TxDOT Student Contest

PARIS – High School seniors in TxDOT’s nine-county Paris District can earn some extra dollars for their Project Celebration events by participating in a fun video contest that highlights safe driving. Students work in teams to write, shoot and produce a short video Public Service Announcement (PSA) that emphasizes the...
Knox Pages

Opportunity Knox offers youth paid work experience

MOUNT VERNON -- Local employers can hire Knox County youth at no cost to their company and youth can be introduced to career fields through a program with Opportunity Knox. Opportunity Knox, the county employment center, launched a youth paid work experience program in early October, through which the wages of youth who participate are paid fully by OhioMeansJobs.
hottytoddy.com

Job Fair in Lafayette County to Offer Employment Opportunities

Lafayette County is partnering with several local and state organizations including the Governor’s Job Fair Network Program to hold a one-day event Tuesday. The 2021 Oxford-Lafayette Job Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena on County Road 406. The event is free...
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Cancels Nov. 19 Classes, Beginning Thanksgiving Break A Day Early

(CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday it will cancel Nov. 19 classes to start the Thanksgiving Break a day early. Superintendent Alex Marrero says the district made the decision because he’s seen how stressful and draining the year has already been for students, teachers and staff. He encouraged everyone to care for themselves and to take advantage of the day to get children vaccinated. “Please consider using this additional time to take advantage of the opportunity to have family members vaccinated,” Marrero shared in a newsletter. “This is so critical to providing the healthiest learning conditions possible and ensuring our schools...
elpasoheraldpost.com

TxDOT HERO Program Extended

The Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) program in the TxDOT El Paso District will assist first responders and stranded motorists at least two more years. The El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) approved to provide federal funding for the program an additional year making the program active until 2023. The...
alicetx.com

Blood drive set for Saturday to help Alice HS Seniors earn red cords

The Alice and surrounding communities are being asked to participate in the blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 6. Alice High School will be hosting the blood drive from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Alice. This is a great opportunity for the community support Alice High School...
easttexasradio.com

TxDOT Urges You To End The Streak

AUSTIN – It was late in the afternoon when Isaac Simmons got the call: a vehicle broke down along a stretch of I-45 in Fairfield, and Simmons, a 35-year-old tow truck driver, headed out to help. While winching the car onto his tow truck, the routine stop suddenly became horrific....
CBS DFW

McKinney Fire Department Launches Emergency Response Telemedicine Program

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Fire Department officials announced on November 10 that they would be partnering with Integrative Emergency Services to implement an emergency response telemedicine program for 911 calls. The Fire Department hopes that the new program, which is among the first in the country to involve fire-based EMS departments, will help save some patients a trip to the hospital by connecting paramedics and other first responders to ER physicians. The physician will then be able to work with paramedics to assist in providing the right diagnosis, treatment, and referral options without the expense or long waiting times of an ER visit. “The healthcare world is evolving, and technology is in the forefront, partly out of necessity due to the pandemic,” said McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner. “Telemedicine on 911 calls will allow our highly-trained paramedics to treat the right patient at the right time in the right location.” The program launches November 12.
CBS Denver

School Leaders In 3 Colorado Districts Wrestle With Staffing Shortages, Cancel Classes On Friday

(CBS4) – After months of navigating shifts from in-person to at-home learning, school districts across Colorado are facing a new hurdle. “Right now, we are suffering from a variety of different types of pressures,” said Drew Adams, Director of Talent Development for Adams 14 School District. Administrators in that district sent a letter to families about schools closing on Friday due to staff shortages, mainly due to a lack of substitutes. “Everything will be closed, all district offices. It will be similar to if we had a natural disaster some or some other emergency scenario like a snow day where we were unable...
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Cancels Class For A Day To ‘Rest, Recharge & Rejuvenate’

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Public Schools, the largest district in Colorado, canceled all classes on Nov. 19, due largely in-part to a staffing shortage. Superintendent Alex Marrero said the decision to start Thanksgiving break early was associated with a shortage of substitutes, a desire to give families the opportunity to prioritize vaccinations and to give a token of gratitude to employees. (credit: CBS) Marrero said teachers often don’t use their paid time off in the first couple months of the school year, adding that many ask for time off as the holidays approach. “(Giving the day off) provides our students, families and educators...
hometownsource.com

School elections offer volunteer opportunities

Students, families and educators in more than 110 Minnesota school districts have an opportunity to do something very good between now and Nov. 2. You can lend your time to either candidates or issues that people will vote on. This is not a recommendation for any particular person or position on the ballot. Being involved in a campaign won’t necessarily cost you any money, but helping out, whether on school or other issues, can make you feel better as you help strengthen your community.
kjfmradio.com

MoDOT offering diverse career opportunities

MISSOURI — If you’re looking for diverse opportunities, challenging work and a family friendly environment, Missouri Department of Transportation is offering for you to join a dynamic team working to support the finest Department of Transportation in America. When considering a career at MoDOT, it is important to consider the...
