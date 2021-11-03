Former Radio Host Gets Three Life Sentences

A Christian radio host will spend life behind bars over an elaborate Ponzi scheme that targeted his elderly listeners. According to CBS affiliate KTVT, 80-year-old William Neil Gallagher received three life sentences Monday for a 10-year scam in which he bilked victims out of millions of dollars. Authorities say Gallagher, aka “The Money Doctor,” had used his platform to convince audience members to invest with his Gallagher Financial Group. More than a dozen victims, most of whom were between the ages of 60-90, say they ultimately lost anywhere from $50,000 to $600,000 in the investment scam, which they were told would generate “risk-free income.” But rather than invest those funds, Gallagher reportedly transferred that money into a single bank account, which he used to pay earlier investors.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO