CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Radio Host Gets Three Life Sentences

easttexasradio.com
 8 days ago

A court sentenced Texas Christian radio host to three life prison sentences for a Ponzi scheme in which...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Texas radio host jailed for life after stealing money from elderly

Texas radio host William Neil "Doc" Gallagher has been sentenced to three life prison terms for running a Ponzi scheme which stole $32 million from elderly listeners. Gallagher's prosecution came after more than a dozen elderly victims, who lost from $50,000 to $600,000 from investing in the Gallagher Financial Group, testified during a three-hour court hearing.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Christian Radio Host Gets 3 Life Sentences for Ponzi Scheme That Scammed Elderly Listeners Out of Millions

A Christian radio host will spend life behind bars over an elaborate Ponzi scheme that targeted his elderly listeners. According to CBS affiliate KTVT, 80-year-old William Neil Gallagher received three life sentences Monday for a 10-year scam in which he bilked victims out of millions of dollars. Authorities say Gallagher, aka “The Money Doctor,” had used his platform to convince audience members to invest with his Gallagher Financial Group. More than a dozen victims, most of whom were between the ages of 60-90, say they ultimately lost anywhere from $50,000 to $600,000 in the investment scam, which they were told would generate “risk-free income.” But rather than invest those funds, Gallagher reportedly transferred that money into a single bank account, which he used to pay earlier investors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Man Receives Three Life Sentences Taking Advantage of the Elderly

I've read and reported on more news stories than I can count, but the ones that aggravate me the most are ones that include people taking advantage of kids, pets, or the elderly. Unfortunately, there was a Texas radio host who plead guilty to working a Ponzi scheme that stole millions of dollars from his elderly listeners, but he is now dealing with the consequences.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sentences#Christian Radio#Ponzi Scheme#Radio Host Gets Three#Texas Christian
Iola Register

Man gets life sentence for role in fatal crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to life in prison after a police chase that led to the death of another driver. Brandon Keith Jordan was sentenced Friday for the death of 69-year-old Dennis Affolter of Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the chase...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
platte.mo.us

Mother gets life sentence for drowning child

A Kansas City woman who murdered her eight-year-old son by drowning him in a bathtub and tried to kill her six-year-old son by smothering him has been sentenced to life in prison. Aushena Warren, 34, received the sentence on November 2 after earlier pleading guilty to second degree murder and first degree assault in Platte County Circuit Court.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wrbl.com

Woman gets life sentence for helping husband plan killings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has received a life sentence for helping her husband plan the 2015 killings of his estranged pregnant wife, her unborn child and three others. Forty-eight-year-old Rhonda Carlson avoided the death penalty in a deal with prosecutors in exchange for testifying against her husband,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
International Business Times

Japan Nurse Who Murdered Patients Gets Life Sentence: Media

A former nurse who murdered three patients by contaminating their intravenous drips with disinfectant was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday by a Japanese court, according to local media. During her trial, 34-year-old Ayumi Kuboki admitted to killing the patients in their 70s and 80s five years ago in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
alachuachronicle.com

Woman sentenced to 25 years for attempting to murder her supervisor

Linda Renee Williams, 41, was arrested on January 18, 2020, for trying to murder her supervisor at a law firm over an “accounting mistake.” Williams allegedly asked the victim to talk about the issue in a room with a closed door, then stabbed the victim in the side of her neck with a fishing knife. She continued to try to stab the victim until other employees arrived in response to the screaming of the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital on a trauma alert. The victim recovered after time in the Trauma Unit, followed by weeks of physical therapy, but still suffers pain and discomfort from the injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas News

Fort Worth man gets life sentence for slicing necks of wife, 3-month-old son in 2016

A Fort Worth man was found guilty of capital murder Thursday, nearly five years after police said he cut the necks of his wife and 3-month-old son. Craig Vandewege, 40, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. His attorney, Steve Gordon, declined to comment on the case.
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Man beat minor son while siblings were playing in the other room, locked him for days with the family dog while the whole family went on a trip, dies

As the number of domestic violent cases is on the rise, more and more minors end up injured or even dead in such cases and they are usually nothing but a collateral damage. So was the case with the 12-year-old Noah who was beaten by his dad last month and then locked in the laundry room alone with their family dog, while his father, the father’s girlfriend and Noah’s siblings went on an out of state two-day-long trip. The boy eventually died.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy