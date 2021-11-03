Photos | Black Pumas at the 3Olympia Theatre

Four-time Grammy-nominated psychedelic soul band based in Austin, Texas, Black Pumas are pleased to announce a headline Belfast show at Limelight 1 on 3rd November 2021. Black Pumas released a deluxe edition of their self-titled debut studio album in late 2020 via ATO Records. The Austin-based band also premiered a new live video for BlackPumas track “Confines” featuring a string quartet - Watch BELOW:
Black Pumas brought their four-time Grammy-nominated music to Madison Friday, Oct. 15, playing a high-energy show that showed the sold-out crowd why the band is entitled to all the praise they are given. While “Colors” is far more popular than most of their other songs, they proved that they are...
Black Pumas rolled out pro-shot video featuring Dave Matthews joining the band for “Dirty, Dirty” at the 2021 Pilgrimage Festival. Matthews emerged from side stage to improvise a verse on the Crazy Horse cover at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee on September 26. Dave was on hand for Dave Matthews...
As our lives become increasingly virtual we’re often left to question: what’s the real world and what’s reality? “Devexity,” a new short film by Austin-area writer and director Luke Lidell probes further into this inquiry. The sci-fi thriller is set in a series of different worlds and time periods. Eric Burton, lead-singer of the Grammy-nominated band Black Pumas, stars as the film’s protagonist.
Every few years, there seems to be new, incoming waves and incarnations of what American’s call The UK Invasion. I don’t think any invasion in military history has lasted this long. It’s a part of American musical life, this cycle of American music scenes being refined by British artists, meanwhile the scene dies down in America until those British Artists tour the states and completely take over.
Khruangbin has been a topic of contention at Jankysmooth. Most contributors love them, some just don’t get it. Some just don’t know how to dance. Regardless of critical opinion, the band’s ticket sales and cultural impact speak for themselves. They sold out three nights at the Greek Theatre and are more or less the psychedelic rock scene’s single top attraction at this time. They’re leading the charge in music of a movement that hasn’t even been fully defined yet. Classifying their sound makes most critics come up with plenty of nebulous terms when a colloquialism like jive will suffice. Joining the power trio on this night of their sell out spree at the Greek was Japanese psych heroes Kikagaku Moyo. Check out these incredible photos from the show:
Another in a fine series of concerts from Common Fence Music came to Newport Saturday, October 30th when S.G. Goodman and her band headlined a formidable show. Goodman, who played the Newport Festivals “Folk On” this summer, brought penetrating lyrics, wide-ranging vocals, a tight backing band and a large does of Kentucky wit to the Casino Theatre in Newport. Goodman is quirky enough to put you at ease, yet serious enough to make sure you know these well-crafted songs with a message that matters.
The first wave of acts set to play as part of the All Together Now 2022 line-up next summer, July 29th to July 31st, at Curraghmore House in County Waterford has been announced today. The artist confirmed for the annual music festivals return include…. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.
It’s two new exhibitions in as many days for Rankin, as a new show by the celebrated photographer and film-maker opened on Thursday in Fujifilm’s The House of Photography. ‘Performance by Rankin’ is a free exhibition that celebrates the return of live theatre and musicals to London’s West End after the industry was laid low by Covid-19 lockdowns for well over one year.
A pair of prototype track spikes from Puma made an appearance on the American hit reality TV show Pawn Stars. The limited-edition 296 track spike was created leading up to the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, and is widely considered to be worth over USD $100,000. The spikes never made...
Placebo will return to Ireland next year, headlining the 3Arena in Dublin on December 5th as they tour their forthcoming 8th studio album Never Let Me Go (due for release on March 25th 2022), the band’s first in 9 years. The announcement coincides with the release of brand new single ‘Surrounded By Spies’.
Artists including Slash, The Lumineers and Black Pumas are all performing during Peace Through Music, an upcoming streaming concert focused on raising funds and awareness for environmental issues. The virtual event, produced by the organization Playing for Change and the United Nations Population Fund, is set to premiere December 15...
Though Tuesday’s Birmingham show, in Digbeth’s O2 Institute, was not among that number, the venue was still teaming with an eager and enthusiastic crowd. An impressive frontman, Burton displayed larger than life stage presence from the get go, oozing an infectious energy with punchy dance moves and full fat, no holds barred soulful vocals.
Venue: Washington University South Campus, 6501 Clayton Road. Highlights: Clayton Community Theatre returns with its first production since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down local theater, with its rendition of August Wilson’s Tony Award-nominated drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Story: The backup band for popular 1920s blues singer Ma Rainey...
Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
Otis Williams, the last surviving original member of The Temptations, celebrates his 80th birthday this Saturday. Williams continues to perform with the legendary Motown quintet, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and he tells ABC Audio, "I'm still enjoying it, 60 years later. Turning 80, and still having fun."
Mick Jagger has nothing but jokes after The Beatles' member Paul McCartney referred to the Rolling Stones as a "blues cover band." The 78-year-old rocker shared video from his recent Los Angeles performance where he commented on all the celebrities in attendance. "Megan Fox is here, she's lovely," Jagger said....
Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
Comments / 0