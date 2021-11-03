CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson staying put for now as Texans don’t make deal

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — Deshaun Watson’s future destination remains unknown. The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday with the Houston Texans keeping the embattled quarterback on their roster. Watson has not played this season amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. He has not been charged,...

A potential Deshaun Watson trade was put back on the NFL radar screen after the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported last week the Texans quarterback could be dealt before next Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trading deadline. The prevailing thought has been Watson wouldn't be moved until sometime in 2022 because the 22 civil lawsuits he's facing for sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy appointments cooled his trade market.
The Texans have held discussions with the Dolphins for weeks about trading the troubled star, who currently faces 22 pending civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, in addition to 10 criminal complaints. Watson has not been charged with a crime, though concurrent investigations by both law enforcement and the NFL are...
The Carolina Panthers were interested in a trade for Deshaun Watson before Tuesday's deadline, but the Houston Texans reportedly wouldn't let the team speak to the quarterback first. Jay Glazer provided the latest on Fox NFL Sunday (0:49):. FOX Sports: NFL. Will Dak play tonight? How close were the Texans...
Most NFL observers projected the Deshaun Watson trade saga to reach its conclusion before the NFL trade deadline. But the latest news on the Houston Texans’ plans points to a potential season two of drama with its maligned quarterback. According to the latest report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Houston is...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey reportedly wasn't included in the team's talks with the Houston Texans about a potential deal for quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of Tuesday's 2021 NFL trade deadline. Joe Person of The Athletic reported Saturday the Panthers did discuss Watson with the Texans this week, but...
The Texans are not trading quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of Tuesday afternoon's NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, while the Dolphins did their due diligence on a potential Watson deal, team owner, Stephen Ross, made the final decision not to acquire the Houston quarterback.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami considered making a trade with Houston for Deshaun Watson but did not ask his accusers to sign nondisclosure agreements in the hopes of resolving the sexual assault and misconduct cases against the embattled quarterback, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday. Grier spoke one...
The Carolina Panthers are still in the mix for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Carolina is willing to offer key pieces including running back Christian McCaffrey. In a post released on Twitter, La Canfora said the Panthers are willing to part with three high draft picks and Christian McCaffrey in a package for Watson.
The NFL trade deadline is creeping up, and by 3 p.m. Tuesday, quarterback Deshaun Watson will know if he’s headed to Miami. The Texans have been trying to trade Watson to the Dolphins for weeks, and negotiations intensified last week, but no deal was consummated. It could be on finalized on Tuesday as the deadline approaches.
Next week’s NFL Trade Deadline is fast approaching but the Texans seem incapable of making a big trade to improve their future prospects. Rational NFL front offices whose teams sport 1-6 records heading into Week 8 are looking to do everything they can to flip veterans for future draft compensation ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. No one should confuse the Texans for having a front office that can be classified as rational.
According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are willing to keep QB Deshaun Watson through Tuesday’s trade deadline and then re-open negotiations during the offseason. Schefter notes there are a number of people inside the organization who would prefer to get a trade done and end this saga. Included in that...
The inevitable conclusion to perhaps the most repeated NFL trade rumor of 2021 came Tuesday, right before the league's deadline for such transactions set for 4 p.m. ET. ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Sarah Barshop) reports the Miami Dolphins aren't trading for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who isn't playing for his current employer following his offseason trade request and who is still facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct and 10 criminal complaints.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL trade deadline comes and goes without the Miami Dolphins making a deal for Deshaun Watson. The final say reportedly came from team owner Stephen Ross, who decided not to make the trade at this time. Rumors linking Watson to the Fins have swirled for months. He’s a superstar talent with a huge cloud hanging overhead – 22 civil lawsuits alleging his sexual misconduct with female massage therapists. NFL Network says Ross actually spoke to Watson Monday night. CBS4 news partners at the Miami Herald say that Ross wanted contingencies to be met before any deal could be made. Right now, the NFL can’t even guarantee it would clear Watson to play. Tua Tagovailoa can breathe a sigh of relief. He now gets at least the rest of this season to prove he can be the Dolphins’ franchise QB. And head coach Brian Flores won’t have to play dodge ball for a while with questions about his quarterback. It’s certainly possible the Watson to Miami chatter gets revived this offseason. By then, Houston could be more eager to unload Watson and his hefty salary, lowering its steep asking price. Ironically, this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium the Dolphins host the Texans.
On Thursday, January 28, 2021, Deshaun Watson asked the Texans for a divorce. Nine months later, Watson and the Texans are still mired in a dysfunctional relationship, despite irreconcilable differences. The news that the Texans would not trade Watson before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, means their connection has been extended...
The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were unable to reach a deal that would provide Deshaun Watson to start the next chapter of his NFL career in a new city. Despite that the Texans and Dolphins were negotiating for months, and that the Dolphins are one of Watson’s preferred destinations — a real key given his no-trade clause waiver being necessary to pull off a deal — Houston and Miami couldn’t get it done.
