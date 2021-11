The Ohio Department of Transportation will close U.S. 62 between Orders Rd. and state Route 665 from Nov. 1-Nov. 15 for a culvert replacement. Construction impacts include that the U.S. 62 ramp to Interstate 71 northbound will be closed 8-11 p.m. Nov. 3; the northbound and southbound on U.S. 62 will have daily restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1-5 with flaggers to maintain traffic; and overnight restrictions at I-71 at the Pickaway/Franklin County Line and at U.S. 62 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nov. 3.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO