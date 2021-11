Switzerland-based fintech startup YAPEAL has announced being granted a license extension by FINMA and entering the cross-border business. This follows the company’s recent launch of a 100% digital account solution for corporate customers. YAPEAL intends to gradually develop the international markets and is initially doing this from Switzerland and without setting foot across the border. According to a YAPEAL representative, as a first step, the company will welcome customers from Switzerland’s neighbouring countries and follow with 15 other countries in the first half of 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO