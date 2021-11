Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on Acast. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts or wherever you listen to podcasts. Democrats on Capitol Hill hope they are nearing the finish line in their months-long quest to enact President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda. After briefly dropping from the massive bill provisions aimed at lowering prescription drug costs, lawmakers in the House and Senate reached a compromise on that issue over the weekend. Also back in the bill — at least in the House — are provisions for paid family leave. But the bill cannot get to Biden without the signoff of every Democrat in the Senate, which has not happened yet.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO