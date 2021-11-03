CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland Says Belarus Staged Armed Intrusion at Border, Summons Envoy

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) -Poland accused Belarus on Wednesday of staging an armed cross-border intrusion and said it had summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires to protest over what it said was "a deliberate escalation" of the migrant crisis at the frontier. Belarus rejected the allegation as unfounded and intended to sully...

www.usnews.com

Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
thedallasnews.net

Russia warns US not to ship weapons to Ukraine

A newly announced deal that could see Washington supply Ukraine with deadly weapons could further inflame the country's bloody civil conflict and make a lasting peace agreement harder, Russia's ambassador to the US has cautioned. In a statement issued on Thursday, Anatoly Antonov said that the 'Strategic Partnership Document' signed...
MILITARY
The Independent

Why is a migrant crisis unfolding at the Poland-Belarus border?

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa are trying to cross the border from Belarus into Poland as fears of armed conflict grow amid rising hostility between the European Union and Minsk.Camped in sub-zero temperatures and surrounded by armed guards, water cannons and barbed wire, clashes between migrants seeking entry to the EU and Polish border guards are expected to escalate in the coming days.The worsening situation has caused alarm across Europe, with the EU accusing Belarus of encouraging illegal migration in revenge for previous sanctions on Minsk over human rights abuses.Here is what you need to...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Belarus’s Lukashenko warns Europe: Sanction us again and we could cut gas supply

MOSCOW — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko opened another potential front against Europe on Thursday, threatening to choke off gas supplies amid a deepening crisis that has brought migrants surging to E.U. borders and Western leaders planning to retaliate with more sanctions. Lukashenko’s warning jolted energy markets and further suggested his...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

'Europe is in danger': top diplomat proposes EU military doctrine

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief warned the bloc on Wednesday that it must agree an ambitious doctrine as the basis for joint military action abroad, including with a deployable crisis force. Josep Borrell told reporters his first draft of the "Strategic Compass" - the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Belarus Leader Floats Idea of Cutting Gas to Europe in Migrant Standoff

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday raised the possibility he could shut down the transit of natural gas to Europe via Belarus in retaliation against any new European Union sanctions imposed over his country's handling of migrants. The EU on Wednesday accused Belarus of mounting a "hybrid attack"...
ECONOMY
AFP

Poland sees migrant border surge, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe. Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants -- mainly Kurds from the Middle East -- who are trapped at the border, with the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday over the issue. Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into European Union and NATO member Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions. "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
POLITICS
newschain

Poland complains to Belarus over intrusion by ‘men with long guns’

Poland’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that it summoned a Belarusian diplomat over an “intrusion” into Polish territory of “uniformed individuals armed with long guns.”. Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long weapons, said Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s security services. “After meeting a Polish patrol, they reloaded their...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus airspace as migrant crisis escalates

Two groups of migrants broke through border fences from Belarus into Poland overnight as the escalating crisis took on new, militarised dimensions with reports of violence and gunfire on the ground and Russian bombers deployed to fly overhead.Poland said the migrants were quickly identified and arrested near the village of Bialowieza, before being returned to the Belarusian border. They were carrying wire-cutting instruments, a spokesperson for the Polish border service said. Both sides accused the other of inhumane treatment of the estimated 4,000 migrants who are trying to cross the border with the European Union. The rising hostility spurred...
MILITARY
AFP

Belarus migrant 'tactic' splits EU on border fence funding

The escalating crisis on the Polish-Belarus border as thousands of migrants mass to try to enter the EU has triggered debate in the bloc over whether to fund border fences or other barriers. European Council President Charles Michel, who convenes meetings of leaders of EU countries, said during a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday that such financing was "legally possible" and actively being discussed. But that runs counter to what European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen bluntly told EU leaders at a summit three weeks ago, that "there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls". Michel spoke of "physical infrastructure" and did not specify whether he meant razor-wire or other barriers. But his words suggested EU member states were looking at that.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Thousands march in Warsaw in annual protest called by far right

Thousands gathered in Warsaw Thursday for an annual independence day march called by the far right and backed by the nationalist government, with protesters defying the EU at a tense time between Poland and the bloc. Poland and the European Union have been locked in a tense fight over controversial judicial reforms in the country and other moves by Mateusz Morawiecki's populist government seen as rolling back EU democratic norms.
PROTESTS

