CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Verusen Industry-Proven Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Platform Now Available On SAP  Store Integration With SAP Solutions To Simplify Supply Chain Reliability And Resiliency With Intelligent Materials Management For Verusen Users

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerusen, the Atlanta-based artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain innovator, today announced that its industry-proven Verusen Materials Management solution is now available on SAP  Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The AI-driven platform works with the materials management module of SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) and SAP S/4HANA® ,...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Businesses Must Embrace Circular Economy Practices and Enable Greater Consumer Adoption to Build Resilience for the Future

Businesses must adopt circular economy models to meet consumer demands and mitigate future supply chain risk. As consumers become more discerning and more demanding of businesses to be responsible, they’re pivoting towards companies that engage in circular practices. According to the latest Capgemini Research Institute report, Circular economy for a sustainable future: How organizations can empower consumers and transition to a circular economy, more than seven in ten consumers want to adopt circular practices, such as reducing overall consumption (54%), purchasing more durable products (72%), and maintaining and repairing products to increase product life (70%).
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches OneVoice for Cloud PBX in six African markets

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, launches OneVoice for Cloud PBX offering in six key African markets. This is part of the organisation’s investment as it partners with its customers in their digital transformation journeys that have accelerated due to the pandemic. The OneVoice...
AFRICA
martechseries.com

Jebbit Declared Data Platform Now Available on SAP Store

By integrating with SAP® Emarsys Customer Engagement and SAP Customer Data Platform, the Jebbit platform delivers personalized, interactive experiences that drive higher engagement. Jebbit announced that its Jebbit Declared Data Platform is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Jebbit’s platform integrates with SAP®...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

CSS Corp recognized As A Global Leader In ISG Provider Lens Contact Center Customer Experience Services Report 2021 For Its AI And Analytics Capabilities

This is the second consecutive year ISG has recognized the firm as a leader in AI and Analytics quadrant. CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, announced that it has been recognized as a Global Leader in the ISG Provider Lens Contact Center Customer Experience Services Global 2021 report by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap S 4hana#Supply Chain Management#Sap Store#Sap Erp Central Component#Aithority Com#Sap Ecc#Material Truth#Sap Partneredge
aithority.com

Amplitude Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Combine the Data Cloud and Digital Optimization, Delivering Real-Time, Unified and Enriched Customer Insights

Amplitude, Inc., a pioneer in digital optimization, announced the availability of a new product integration and partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Now, with just a few clicks, any Snowflake customer can easily import data into Amplitude and unlock actionable insight into customer behaviors and product experiences. Amplitude’s Digital Optimization System delivers deep understanding into which behaviors lead to business outcomes by capturing every customer action from data sources. This bi-directional integration empowers teams to break down data silos, enrich sets of data, and unlock real-time self-service insights. Now every member of an organization – from product managers to marketers and executives – can use Snowflake and Amplitude to make data-driven decisions that fuel faster product innovation and revenue growth.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

WalkMe and SAP Concur Partnership Delivers Concur User Assistant by WalkMe

New solution addresses growing challenges of digital adoption, employee onboarding, and employee experience for businesses using SAP Concur solutions. WalkMe Ltd., a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, announced the expansion of its partnership with SAP Concur, the world’s leading brand for integrated travel, expense, and invoice management solutions. WalkMe joins the SAP Concur partner program providing a solution extension, Concur User Assistant by WalkMe. The new solution extension leverages WalkMe technology to provide relevant self-service guidance and content within the SAP Concur environment, driving digital adoption, efficient employee onboarding, and optimal employee experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Lucid Announces Updated Lucidspark Integration with Microsoft Teams

Lucid, a leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced an updated integration experience for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark, with Microsoft Teams. The Lucidspark integration with Teams connects distributed teams by bringing powerful collaboration right into users’ existing workflows. The new integration feature allows users to collaborate and interact with a Lucidspark board directly within a Teams meeting by sharing it to the meeting stage. This provides the full experience of an in-person whiteboarding session without ever leaving Teams, making it even easier for hybrid teams to collaborate, align and move into action.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Lacework Strengthens Data-Driven Cloud Security Platform with Acquisition of Infrastructure as Code Company Soluble

Addition of Soluble Introduces New DevSecOps Capabilities, Lacework Customers Empowered with New Innovations that Enable Both Agent and Agentless Visibility to Detect and Protect All Major Hyperscale Cloud Providers. Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, announced the acquisition of Soluble, a scalable cloud infrastructure management company. The Infrastructure...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
aithority.com

ColorTokens Releases Xshield 2.0 to Accelerate Enterprises’ Zero Trust Micro-Segmentation Journey

Latest Innovations to Award-Winning Xshield Automate Micro-Segmentation at Scale. ColorTokens, a pioneer in Zero Trust-based cybersecurity solutions, unveiled Xshield 2.0, the latest version of its award-winning product, Xshield, part of the Xtended ZeroTrust Platform. With Xshield 2.0’s new advancements, large enterprises can further accelerate their micro-segmentation journey, scale with ease, and secure their workloads across a distributed hybrid infrastructure.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

VAST Data Appoints George Axberg to Lead Enterprise Data Protection Strategy

Industry Expert Bolsters VAST’s Data Protection and Cyber Expertise. VAST Data, the storage software company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, announced the appointment of George Axberg to lead the company’s data protection strategy with its global customers. The Axberg appointment comes on the heels of VAST Data’s recent ransomware protection updates to Universal Storage, and further supports the company’s efforts in providing customers with trusted expertise and robust technology solutions to meet today’s new data protection requirements.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

GoodFirms Announces The List Of Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies Globally For Varied Industries 2021

These days, several sectors are investing in Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies at GoodFirms to help them in their digital transformation. Today AI is everywhere and assisting businesses in various forms. It includes the digital assistants on a website chat to respond to messages quickly, track the user’s journey as they navigate through the website, analyze behaviour using AI tools and much more.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Brazen Group Acquires Salesforce & Mulesoft Development Firm SaaSTech Solutions Private Limited

Brazen Group, a Salesforce consulting partner, has completed its acquisition of SaaSTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a multinational consulting company that provides Salesforce implementation and development services for private companies, public agencies, and higher education clients. SaaStech Solutions joins Brazen Group’s technology solutions team — the part of Brazen that leverages the strengths of Salesforce cloud platform technologies to drive digital transformations for customer organizations. SaaSTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has officially become Brazen Group Pvt. Ltd.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Plunk Partners with Restb.ai To Power The Next Generation Home Valuation Platform

Plunk’s New Dynamic Valuation Model will Leverage Restb.ai’s Advanced Image Analysis Capabilities. Plunk, the company bringing advanced analytics to residential real estate, announced a partnership with Restb.ai, one of the industry leaders in advanced image analysis. Restb.ai will analyze, score, and tag over 400 million images from over 53 million homes in the US and will be used by Plunk’s new AI-driven Dynamic Valuation Model.
REAL ESTATE
aithority.com

Calendly Introduces Webex By Cisco Integration To Bring More Conferencing Options To The Virtual Enterprise

New integration reduces workflows and helps workers meet faster. Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, announced its integration with the Webex collaboration platform. Now, Calendly users can directly schedule Webex meetings within the Calendly platform saving time and streamlining scheduling for professionals, teams, and organizations. Users...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

QOS Networks Expands AIOps Functionality to Empower Enterprises to Accelerate their Digital Transformation

QOS Networks, the leading-edge managed network service provider that gives enterprises seamless network capabilities to drive business innovation, announced its latest product iteration: AIOps. With the enhanced portfolio of predictive AIOps solutions, which keep digital products and services running 24/7, IT operations teams can focus on steering across-the-board digital transformation.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

IBM Cloud Selects 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors for New Bare Metal Offering for Compute-Intensive Workloads

AMD announced that IBM Cloud has chosen 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors to expand its bare metal service offerings designed to power customers’ demanding workloads and solutions. The new servers, featuring 128 cores, up to 4TB of memory and 10 NVMe drives per server, give users full access to high-end, dual-socket performance with AMD EPYC 7763 processors; a first for IBM Cloud in a dual-socket platform.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Lusha Reaches $1.5 Billion Valuation with $205 Million Funding to Build The Largest Crowd-Sourced Data Community for Salespeople

Lusha, the crowdsourced data community for B2B sales and marketing professionals, announced that it has raised $205 million in a Series B funding round, which values the company at $1.5 billion and achieving unicorn status. The round was led by PSG, a growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies, with additional investment by ION Crossover Partners, bringing total investment in the company to $245 million. With these funds, Lusha plans to grow its 800,000 strong community of B2B sales professionals into the industry’s largest, by expanding its global presence, and continuing to improve its data quality and ease of use.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Infinitus Systems Announces $30 Million Series B Financing and General Availability of DynamoBV

Infinitus Systems, the leading VoiceRPA company for automating phone calls in healthcare, announced its close of $30 Million in Series B financing, accelerating its position as the category leader in VoiceRPA. The funding will enable the company to invest in high caliber talent across the organization; scale operations to meet rapidly growing customer demand; continue to accelerate delivery of products to customers; and further invest in sales and marketing to expand market presence.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Allstacks Releases Free Real-Time Industry Benchmark Dashboard for Software Teams in First-of-Its-Kind Endeavor

Allstacks, an innovator in value stream intelligence, announced that it has released a live dashboard with valuable industry benchmark data from software engineering teams for free on its website, an industry first. Any company can access this real-time, actionable data to enable continuous improvement goals by comparing the progress of its own software teams. With this data in the hands of all software organizations, software development can become more transparent and predictable by de-risking their development and defining milestones that map to customer value. This benchmark data is the first release of a broader strategy to put the engineering team in a better position to take a strategic seat in the boardroom and to help drive predictable customer value and business outcomes in a manner that is similar to the rest of the business. Allstacks is leading the charge to make software development better, more efficient, and more transparent within development teams and company stakeholders. This effort is a major step toward fulfilling their vision.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Fobi Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of PassWallet Assets from Quicket GmbH, and an Increase of 1.28 Million Downloads

Fobi AI Inc. is pleased to announce that further to its press release, the Company has completed its acquisition of the PassWallet application and related assets. Significant Increase in Passwallet Downloads Since Last Report. Since the last report on October 7th, there has been a significant increase in downloads of...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy