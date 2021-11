Roland has introduced the JD-800 Software Synthesizer, a software recreation of the classic hardware JD-800. The original Roland JD-800 is considered by many to be one of the classic digital synths, combining the power of digital synthesis with the hands-on control of classic 70’s analog synths. It featured patches created by Roland’s then Chief Sound Designer Eric Persing, who created many of the most iconic sounds of classic Roland synths, before going on to found Spectrasonics.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO