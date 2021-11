Wilton’s Registrars of Voters are conducting a recount today, Monday, Nov. 8, for two races that had voting results within 20 or fewer votes between an elected candidate and a defeated candidate. In the case of the Board of Finance race, with three seats to fill and four candidates, the difference between the third highest vote getter, Sandra Arkell (D), and Mantao “Monty” Du (R) was 12 votes. In the race for Constable, with six candidates vying for five spots, Dick Ziegler (D) in fifth had 19 more votes than Peter Wrampe (R).

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO