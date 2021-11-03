CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Into Ethereum’s Economic Future

By Edward Oosterbaan
CoinDesk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article originally appeared in Valid Points, CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter breaking down Ethereum 2.0 and its sweeping impact on crypto markets. Subscribe to Valid Points here. While weeks and months in crypto often feel like years, it has only been 60 days since the hard fork that contained EIP 1559 was...

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

MarketRealist

What If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin Now? Long-Term Outlook

After being called a fad and a bubble, it seems like cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Cryptos had a blockbuster year in 2020 and 2021 is turning out to be good, despite the volatilities. Bitcoin quadrupled in 2020 and has returned more than 120 percent YTD. Recently, Bitcoin made a fresh record high. Due to its continuing gains, what would happen if a person invested $100 in Bitcoin today? How much could that be worth in a few years?
MARKETS
#Ethereum 2 0#Eip 1559
Quick and Dirty Tips

Bitcoin for Beginners: Understanding the Future of Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin for Beginners: Understanding the Future of Cryptocurrency. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. While every cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) comes with investment risk, having some amount of your portfolio in digital currency may make sense, depending on your financial goals. Learn how various crypto strategies may boost your short- and long-term investment returns.
CURRENCIES
MarketRealist

What’s in Store for Ethereum Name Service

You can think of Ethereum Name Service as a blockchain-based GoDaddy. The project, powered by the Ethereum blockchain, issues NFT-based domain names and crypto addresses. It has been around for a while but recently reorganized to decentralize its governance. That shift involved the release of an in-house token that accords holders the right to participate in governance issues. Coinbase secured a role as a delegate in Ethereum Name Service’s decentralized governance structure.
COMPUTERS
TheConversationAU

What is Bitcoin's fundamental value? That's a good question

As it hits new highs, there is no shortage of bold predictions about Bitcoin reaching US$100,000 or more. Often these are based on not much more than extrapolations by people with vested interests: the price has gone up a lot so it will keep going up. If it gets above its previous high, it must keep going up. There is also “charting” or “technical analysis” – looking at graphs and seeing patterns in them. There may be fancy terms such as “resistance levels” and “Tenkan-Sen”. There is talk about “fundamentals”. Let’s examine this last idea. Does Bitcoin have a fundamental value? Calculating...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Polygon: Ethereum’s Friend Is Looking To Make Big Strides

In a time of many new crypto coins, platforms, and contracts, Polygon is starting to pave a way and rise to the throne of Ethereum layer 2s. Polygon, formerly known as the Matic Network, is a scaling solution that aims to provide multiple tools to improve the speed and reduce the cost and complexities of transactions on blockchain networks.
MARKETS
information-age.com

Looking to the future of ESG with digital transformation

Anna Mleczko, senior marketing specialist at Future Processing, explores the future role of digital transformation in ESG, as COP26 continues in the UK. Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), is gaining popularity across the business landscape. With the news headlines filled with updates from COP26, organisations across the globe are under pressure to show how they intend to hit climate change targets. Not only is it important for businesses to consider their impact on the environment, but they also need to adopt an active role in taking care of their employees and wider society. Implementing a thorough ESG framework helps to create value for a business by giving the corporate company a face and holding enterprises accountable for their promises and newfound responsibilities.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Forex vs. Crypto: Key Differences

Foreign currency and cryptocurrency may sound like similar, even overlapping, asset classes to many investors. They could be forgiven for thinking that non-U.S. currencies and Bitcoin share the same rules and should occupy the same part of your financial planning. Nothing could … Continue reading → The post Forex vs. Crypto: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Why November 14 Could Be The Next Big Day For Bitcoin

Opening with some volatility, Bitcoin moves back from the high $60,000s and trends to the downside. The benchmark crypto surge to a new all-time high as a result of an increase in institutional investment. Related Reading | Apple CEO Tim Cook Holds Bitcoin And Ethereum As Part Of Diversified Portfolio.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Missed the ENS Airdrop? Here Are the Crypto Projects Rumored to ‘Decentralize’ Next

Some people were annoyed when they heard Ethereum Name Service, more commonly known as ENS, would be issuing a token. It was the “one, legitimate tokenless project,” and it was bending the knee to the market. Tokens are speculative by nature, prone to severe price fluctuations and reminiscent of carnivals. Do they cheapen the prospects of a so-called public good?
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Tracing Bitcoin, Ethereum price trajectories into the foreseeable future

The two dominating digital assets, Bitcoin and Ethereum have surged to remarkable marks since the time of inception. As per CoinMarketCap, both of these assets were trading in the green zone. The former stood above the $62k mark with a fresh 1.5% surge at press time. Whereas the latter rose above the $4.5k mark with a 1% increase in the past 24 hours.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Unraveling the future of Bitcoin, Ethereum mining revenues in 2021

While Bitcoin and Ethereum might be facing a short-term correction at the moment, the overall market cap of the two coins came a long way in 2021. In fact, the miners have traveled a long way as well. Over the past 12-months of a bullish market, Bitcoin and Etheruem miners...
MARKETS

