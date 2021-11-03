Looking Into Ethereum’s Economic Future

As it hits new highs, there is no shortage of bold predictions about Bitcoin reaching US$100,000 or more. Often these are based on not much more than extrapolations by people with vested interests: the price has gone up a lot so it will keep going up. If it gets above its previous high, it must keep going up. There is also “charting” or “technical analysis” – looking at graphs and seeing patterns in them. There may be fancy terms such as “resistance levels” and “Tenkan-Sen”. There is talk about “fundamentals”. Let’s examine this last idea. Does Bitcoin have a fundamental value? Calculating...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO