CyberArk Research Lack Of Security Controls And Visibility Into User Activity Continue To Put Organizations At Risk

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research released by CyberArk the global leader in Identity Security, reveals that organizations continue to operate with limited visibility into user activity and sessions associated with web applications, despite the ever-present risk of insider threats and credential theft. While the adoption of web applications has brought flexibility and increased productivity,...

aithority.com

Related
automationworld.com

Securing Distributed Control Systems

Distributed control systems (DCSs) are commonplace in continuous processing, particularly in the oil and gas and chemical industries where they’re used to control several machines or processes at the same time. This differs from PLCs (programmable logic controllers), as a PLC is typically used to control just one machine. This...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Lack of Threat Awareness Creates Hybrid Work Risks

Most Americans are unaware of cybersecurity threats, and although more are concerned about cybersecurity, nearly six in 10 have downloaded or installed software, apps or cloud storage programs not approved by their IT department. These were the concerning findings from the 2021 Unisys Security Index, which surveyed 11,000 consumers in...
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

Oracle Fusion SCM Analytics Helps Organizations Build Resilient Supply Chains with Improved Visibility

The last 18 months have caused significant disruptions to global supply chains and highlighted the critical impact supply chain processes have on the bottom line. In fact, a recent consumer survey found that 87 percent of Americans have been negatively impacted by supply chain issues over the past year and that people are concerned that supply chain disruptions, resulting from events ranging from natural disasters to changing global trade agreements, will never end. The survey also found that supply chains have become a critical part of people's purchasing decisions and that organizations that don't prioritize their supply chains risk declines in customer loyalty and revenue.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Visibility lacking in high-stakes pharmaceutical sector

Moving pharmaceuticals has always been a high-stakes job teeming with threats to bottom lines and, more importantly, human lives. The headwinds that pharma companies — as well as doctors and patients themselves — face were highlighted in 2020, as the logistics industry was saddled with the complex task of sourcing and delivering highly sensitive COVID-19 vaccine doses.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#User Research#Endpoint Security#Security Controls#Amazon Web Services#Identity Security#Aithority Com
foodlogistics.com

Implementing Visibility to Reduce Risk Along the Cold Chain: Managing Risk is About Managing the Controls That Manage the Risk

When supply chain disruptions strike, risk mitigation strikes back. And, it does so in many forms. Whether it’s enhanced software, improved employee training or solutions equipped with visibility features, managing risk is a 24/7/365 job. It requires all hands on deck, the latest and greatest technologies and the ability to pivot accordingly.
INDUSTRY
notebookcheck.net

Hackers are using Discord to send malware and remote-access trojans, putting millions of users at risk

According to a report by the analysts at RiskIQ, Discord's CDN network is increasingly turning into a platform used to disseminate malware. The report indicated that one popular way of spreading malware was by using the Discord CDN’s channel ID system to get users to download password stealers, remote access trojans, and other malware, thinking that they’re downloading legitimate extensions like Taplink.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thecustomer.net

How to Combine Market Research and User Experience

User experience (UX) is misunderstood and can often be a better fit for projects than traditional market research (MR), a panel at the MRS Impact 2021 conference has said. Appearing on the panel was Gemma Newell, creative director for director research at the BBC; Giles Colburne, founding partner and chief executive at Cxpartners; and Lisa Payne, creative director of design strategy and research at Sky.
TECHNOLOGY
tripwire.com

OT Security: Risks, Challenges and Securing your Environment

Before the revolution of Information Technology (IT), the world experienced the revolution of Operational Technology (OT). Operational Technology is the combination of hardware and software that controls and operates the physical mechanisms of industry. OT systems play an important role in the water, manufacturing, power, and distribution systems that transformed industry into the modern age. All of these systems function to operate, automate, and manage industrial machines. With the rise of the internet within the industrial sector, OT systems are also being exposed to the same disruptive threats that exist for all internet-connected devices, such as intellectual property theft, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) botnets, and ransomware attacks.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
jaxenter.com

“Organizations have to focus on smart security”

We’ve had a lot of questions about the state of organizational security lately. Brian Fox addressed our questions and concerns about making sure security and development go hand in hand. What cultural shifts need to happen to ensure that security is baked into every facet?. JAXenter: What is the current...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Make your users part of the web security solution

Around the world today, we’re seeing instances of people being either part of the solution or part of the problem. In the context of information security, it seems we mostly witness people being part of the problem. But there’s often little discussion about people being part of the solution. An important area of any given information security program is getting users on board with web security.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

US security agencies release guidance on how to correctly handle VPNs

VPNs or Virtual Private Networks emerged as an important security tool to protect users browsing the Internet by hiding crucial details related to their identity and location. However, these are powerful tools that need to be used responsibly and still demand considerable attention. As a result, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Report: Fintech daily active users increase by 337%

According to a new report by Amplitude, the number of daily active users of fintech products has grown 337% since January 2020. Digital is a massive opportunity for organizations, but what kinds of applications and products are people using the most? Amplitude identified the top 20 next hottest products based on user growth, and found that many of them — such as SmartRecruiters, CloudApp, Productiv, and Stoplight — offer B2B solutions for enterprise companies. The exponential growth in usage of these products indicates just how much today’s businesses need solutions that facilitate remote work at scale as hybrid work continues for the foreseeable future.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Tufin Extends Security Policy Management Leadership to SASE, Providing Unified Visibility and Simplified Policy Management for Cloud-Enabled Organizations

Tufin, a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-3, featuring a new integration with Zscaler Cloud Firewall, part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, to centralize and simplify Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) policy management. This release also provides enhanced functionality to help admins minimize risk and streamline daily operations. Powered by Tufin’s new security policy dashboard, security administrators benefit from centralized, instant visibility into key access policy issues for proactive resolution, in addition to enhanced automated workflows to help accelerate data center migration and compliance.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Businesses Must Embrace Circular Economy Practices and Enable Greater Consumer Adoption to Build Resilience for the Future

Businesses must adopt circular economy models to meet consumer demands and mitigate future supply chain risk. As consumers become more discerning and more demanding of businesses to be responsible, they’re pivoting towards companies that engage in circular practices. According to the latest Capgemini Research Institute report, Circular economy for a sustainable future: How organizations can empower consumers and transition to a circular economy, more than seven in ten consumers want to adopt circular practices, such as reducing overall consumption (54%), purchasing more durable products (72%), and maintaining and repairing products to increase product life (70%).
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Critical security vulnerabilities put millions of healthcare devices at risk

Cybersecurity researchers have revealed over a dozen critical vulnerabilities, which they believe could be present in millions of healthcare devices, and could help facilitate all kinds of attacks including remote code execution, denial of service attacks and data leak. Dubbed NUCLEUS:13, the 13 vulnerabilities affecting the Nucleus TCP/IP stack were...
HEALTH
aithority.com

CSS Corp recognized As A Global Leader In ISG Provider Lens Contact Center Customer Experience Services Report 2021 For Its AI And Analytics Capabilities

This is the second consecutive year ISG has recognized the firm as a leader in AI and Analytics quadrant. CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, announced that it has been recognized as a Global Leader in the ISG Provider Lens Contact Center Customer Experience Services Global 2021 report by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Calendly Introduces Webex By Cisco Integration To Bring More Conferencing Options To The Virtual Enterprise

New integration reduces workflows and helps workers meet faster. Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, announced its integration with the Webex collaboration platform. Now, Calendly users can directly schedule Webex meetings within the Calendly platform saving time and streamlining scheduling for professionals, teams, and organizations. Users...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Allstacks Releases Free Real-Time Industry Benchmark Dashboard for Software Teams in First-of-Its-Kind Endeavor

Allstacks, an innovator in value stream intelligence, announced that it has released a live dashboard with valuable industry benchmark data from software engineering teams for free on its website, an industry first. Any company can access this real-time, actionable data to enable continuous improvement goals by comparing the progress of its own software teams. With this data in the hands of all software organizations, software development can become more transparent and predictable by de-risking their development and defining milestones that map to customer value. This benchmark data is the first release of a broader strategy to put the engineering team in a better position to take a strategic seat in the boardroom and to help drive predictable customer value and business outcomes in a manner that is similar to the rest of the business. Allstacks is leading the charge to make software development better, more efficient, and more transparent within development teams and company stakeholders. This effort is a major step toward fulfilling their vision.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches OneVoice for Cloud PBX in six African markets

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, launches OneVoice for Cloud PBX offering in six key African markets. This is part of the organisation’s investment as it partners with its customers in their digital transformation journeys that have accelerated due to the pandemic. The OneVoice...
AFRICA
aithority.com

SAS Viya Extends Support for the Open Source Ecosystem

Good news for application developers and data scientists: Analytics leader SAS has extended the reach of its flagship SAS Viya platform to support open source users. Whether the software user needs to develop an API-first strategy, fuel a data preparation routine with machine learning or improve interoperability, SAS Viya is a game changer for open source integration and utility.
SOFTWARE

