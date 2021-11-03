CyberArk Research Lack Of Security Controls And Visibility Into User Activity Continue To Put Organizations At Risk

Allstacks, an innovator in value stream intelligence, announced that it has released a live dashboard with valuable industry benchmark data from software engineering teams for free on its website, an industry first. Any company can access this real-time, actionable data to enable continuous improvement goals by comparing the progress of its own software teams. With this data in the hands of all software organizations, software development can become more transparent and predictable by de-risking their development and defining milestones that map to customer value. This benchmark data is the first release of a broader strategy to put the engineering team in a better position to take a strategic seat in the boardroom and to help drive predictable customer value and business outcomes in a manner that is similar to the rest of the business. Allstacks is leading the charge to make software development better, more efficient, and more transparent within development teams and company stakeholders. This effort is a major step toward fulfilling their vision.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 HOURS AGO