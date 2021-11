Kal Penn — a former Obama staffer and Kumar of Harold and Kumar fame — came out as gay and managed to include a memoir tease and a boyfriend reveal to boot. Penn spoke to People magazine October 31, explaining that he’d been dating Josh (no last name given) for 11 years. “I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people,” he said. “There’s no timeline on this stuff.” Penn said that his family was supportive when he came out: “When you’ve already told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you intend to be an actor for a living, really any conversations that come after that are super easy. They’re just like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ I felt very supported by everyone.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO