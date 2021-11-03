CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOCAL WEATHER WEDNESDAY 11-3-21

navarrenewspaper.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal weather report for Wednesday, November 3. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 52° to...

www.navarrenewspaper.com

Comments / 0

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
WCPO

Another chance for rain on Friday

Friday will be mostly sunny to start and then clouds build later in the day. There's a slight rain chance later in the evening. Saturday brings another colder day as more cold air filters into the area. We'll only warm to 43 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. And Sunday...
KWCH.com

Windy Friday ahead of the hard freeze

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind gusts on Friday will be back up around 40 mph for much of the state. It will also be a colder day thanks to a front passing through in the overnight hours. Look for morning temperatures to be in the 20s and 30s with clearing...
WICHITA, KS
WMBB

Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/11/21

Isolated to scattered showers return to the forecast today ahead of a cold front that will push through northwest Florida this evening. The front will not produce colder weather until another boundary moves in Friday through Saturday. Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy breaks down the rain chances and temperature trend in this morning's forecast update.
PANAMA CITY, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 VETERANS DAY WEATHER FORECAST 11/11/2021

Today, windy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s & 50s. East to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts. Tonight, cloudy with some rain showers. Wintry precipitation is possible. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.
Pine And Lakes News

Accumulating snow expected in Cass County Thursday into Friday

The Duluth office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of what is anticipated to be the season's first storm from noon Thursday, Nov. 11 ro noon Friday, Nov. 12. Slush and slippery roads could impair commutes Thursday evening and Friday morning. With daytime high...
CASS COUNTY, MN
FOX59

Midday update: Tumbling temperatures, snow flurries possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the 50s. Our normal high temperatures this time of year are in the 50s. The rest of today will feature tumbling temperatures and cold conditions ahead. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clearing skies. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: First Snow Of The Season Coming Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first snow of the season arrives on Friday, with cold temperatures and strong westerly winds. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. By late morning, a chance of snow showers will begin, and snow will be possible though the afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A few bursts of moderate to heavy snow, along with gusty winds, could reduce visibilities at times. Minor accumulations of snow will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevate surfaces. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mainly dry with just a slight chance for flurries in the morning. The forecast is mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold for Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will move into the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning allowing for a second shot for snow showers. Snow chances will be best during the morning hours on Sunday. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be dry for early next week, but temperatures remain below average in the 40s for Monday.
CHICAGO, IL

