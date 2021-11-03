CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia parries Biden jibe, says climate a topic for next summit

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Wednesday defended Russia’s actions on climate change against criticism by U.S. President Joe Biden, and said a putative second summit between Biden and President Vladimir Putin would offer a chance to discuss the issue further. At the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on...

