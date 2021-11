Carlos Ortiz won’t defend his title this week at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open after withdrawing on Tuesday because of a shoulder injury. That’s the same ailment that three weeks ago knocked out Ortiz midway through the Zozo Championship. When asked last week about his shoulder, Ortiz told reporters: “It’s been OK. A little sore; it’s still bothering me a little bit. But keep grinding. It’s a good golf course to bunt it around. That’s what I did today, and it worked out perfect.”

