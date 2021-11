GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The latest edition of the college football playoff rankings were released Tuesday and they are once again controversial. As Fitz explains, the committee seems to be ignoring some losses so that it can rank teams above undefeated teams such as Cincinnati and Oklahoma. It's becoming quite clear that the committee is planning on a Big Ten to make the playoffs considering three one-loss Big Ten teams sit above unbeaten OU in the standings. And the reason for putting Michigan at No. 6 ahead of Michigan State is completely absurd.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO