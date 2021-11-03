MacTrast Deals: PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

MacX Video Converter Pro is an all-in-one Mac video processing tool integrated with video converter, compressor, downloader, editor, screen recorder, and slideshow maker. MacX Video Converter Pro is an all-in-one Mac video processing tool integrated with video converter, compressor, downloader, editor, screen recorder, and slideshow maker. With 370+ codec libraries, MacX Video Converter Pro works on any video and audio files and goes beyond the current mainstream SD/HD videos, all the way up to UHD 4K, 5K and 8K clips. MacX Video Converter Pro is in the lead in processing HEVC/H.265. Hardware-accelerated HEVC transcoding helps 4K videos go to your screen in unparalleled speed. No more hang-up, lengthy wait, or high CPU usage under HEVC workloads anymore. The plus point of having the tool is that it delivers the highest possible quality without pixelation problems or unwanted noise, thanks to High-Quality Engine and Deinterlacing.
