MacTrast Deals: PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

The Apple MagSafe Duo Charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. The MagSafe Duo Charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The MagSafe Duo Charger is designed to quickly and safely wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch simultaneously. The system intelligently adapts to conditions to optimize charging iPhone 12 at up to 14W of peak power delivery. The actual power delivered to the iPhone will vary depending on the wattage of the power adapter and system conditions. For iPhone 12 mini, the MagSafe Duo Charger delivers up to 12W of peak power delivery. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO