After months of delay, Congress has finally gotten a highway/infrastructure bill to the finish line. On Friday, Nov. 5, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a vote of 228-206. The $1 trillion infrastructure package was passed by the Senate in August and includes a new five-year surface transportation reauthorization, which provides nearly $570 billion to the U.S. Department of Transportation. President Joe Biden plans to sign the bill into law later this month.

