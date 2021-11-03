Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds explains why he's taking a break from acting

With writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice starting to stream tomorrow, I recently spoke to Ryan Reynolds about making the huge Netflix movie. During the interview, Reynolds talked about what it’s really like filming a big action sequence in a movie like the mine shaft sequence in Red Notice, how Aviation Gin (his liquor company) ended up in the film, what’s the first thing someone should watch if they’ve never seen anything he’s done, and his reaction when Green Lantern suddenly surged into the top ten on Netflix. In addition, he talks about why his upcoming Netflix movie, The Adam Project, is one of the most personal movies he’s ever made. If you’re not familiar with the film, it’s an original time travel adventure story about a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self to confront their late father.
