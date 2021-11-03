Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds explains why he's taking a break from acting

Ryan Reynolds decided to get some jokes in about Paul Rudd's youthful appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Deadpool star made a surprise appearance for Will Farrell and joked that his fellow MCU actor had a contract with Satan in order to maintain his youth. (Mephisto confirmed.) His appearance on the late-night show was in service of The Shrink Next Door on AppleTV+. But, it seems like Reynolds had some theories on how it's secretly an Ant-Man sequel. The Red Notice actor clearly knows that isn't the case. However, the crowd and Fallon could not get enough of his rapid-fire humor while he sat in the chair discussing a man who he enjoys working with a lot. Recently, Rudd was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, and the entire Internet cheered their approval. The Ant-Man star has been a favorite with audiences for a while now. This is just the cherry on top of the sundae. Check out what Reynolds had to say down below:

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO