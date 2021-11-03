As The Enterprise Transforms, So Must The Chief Accounting Officer

The Nez Perce Tribe Executive Committee (NPTEC) is recruiting for: ENTERPRISE EXECUTIVE OFFICER [HR-21-187] (Full-time/Lewiston) For the overall vision, long range goals, direction, operation and function of the Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises. Position reports directly to the NPTEC Chairman and is responsible for communication to the NPTEC and Enterprise Board. Oversees and administers the overall operation of the tribal enterprises that includes but not limited to two (2) casinos, two fuel convenience stores, and future economic endeavors. Responsible for staff supervision, strategic planning, budget, training, policy development, contracts, grants, acquisitions, reporting and providing critical fiscal management information to management and elected officials. Requires a Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, marketing, finance, management or related field (Master’s preferred) with five (5) years business management experience in a tribal setting, five (5) years supervisory capacity of large number of staff. “Please provide college transcripts” Three (3) years’ experience in a related position will substitute for one (1) year of education. Requires eight (8) years’ experience derived from working with tribal business enterprises. Requires three (3) years of Tribal Gaming management experience, and eligibility to obtain a Tribal Gaming License. Class description available at the NPT Human Resources Department. The Nez Perce Tribe is a drug free work environment, pre-employment drug testing required. Requires a valid driver’s license with the ability to be insured under the Tribe’s policy. Must provide a current driver’s license record (DLR) and any DLR from other state(s) where you have been licensed to drive in the last three (3) years. Closing date: 11/15/21 by 4:30 p.m. Mailing address P.O. Box 365, Lapwai, ID 83540. Phone: (208) 843-7332. Tribal preference applies. INCOMPLETE APPLICATION PACKETS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. http://www.nezperce.org/contact/employment/

LEWISTON, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO