Four Ways To Create A Successful Fiscal Path For Your Startup In 2022

Antonia Bowring, principal ABstrategies LLC, MBA. Ranked #6 Executive Coach in New York in 2021 by Influence Digest. My client Kara, a chief marketing officer at a rapidly growing online supplement business, had gotten the hang of participating in and running virtual meetings. She had learned all the hacks — position lighting in front, not behind you, reduce distractions like alerts popping up, understand where the camera is so that you make better eye contact, etc. She even varied her virtual background to foster conversation at the beginning of a meeting. Kara thought hybrid meetings would work the same way now that her office, like so many, figures out in-person and virtual work arrangements. But when we met, she expressed frustration at how it felt to participate in hybrid meetings — particularly those that she wasn’t running.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO