Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Donald Trump’s nascent hacker’s dream of a social media platform is off the table, legally or otherwise. So, too, is WeWork, thanks to Shaquille O’Neal. SeatGeek’s no longer available after signing a deal with a SPAC backed by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Still, Durant has got a taste for the blank check now and he can’t stop, even as there remain hundreds of SPACs desperately seeking dance partners, and the legal and regulatory future of the space remains very much up in the air.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO