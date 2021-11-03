CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers jump to 2nd, Rams take over top spot in AP Pro32 poll

By SIMMI BUTTAR AP Pro Football Writer
Wiscnews.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Rams are tied for the best record in the NFL. And they hope to stay on top after Monday's big trade. The Rams acquired linebacker Von Miller from the Broncos for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft. Winners of four straight,...

www.wiscnews.com

