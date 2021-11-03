Scare on the Square enjoyed

WINDY THARP OF Caldwell looks over these crafts items last Friday, Nov. 5, at the Burleson County Expo Center in Caldwell. The Lyons Extension Club held their annual Christmas Cottage Arts & Crafts Show and Bake Sale.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Veterans in our area got a special treat on Monday. In honor of Veterans Day, Commonwealth Health hosted a contactless, veterans appreciation breakfast in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16 stopped by the location on North Keyser Avenue. It was held in the parking lot of the Crossgate...
Hundreds of children thronged the streets of Ecru on Saturday, October 30 to enjoy sliding down great slides, getting candy and goodie bags from the merchants, firemen and policemen as part of the Heart of Ecru Festival. Vendors and songsters were also on tap for the day.
FARGO, N.D. — Fargo’s first-ever Square Scare event brought a bit of Halloween fun downtown. Crowds of Halloween creatures made their way downtown for the Square Scare event. “It’s just really a Halloween themed, family-friendly, free event. This is for families to come out in costume and kind of do...
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University’s Delta Zeta sorority teamed up with Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) Friday evening to bring the community their first ever Boots and BBQ — a square dancing fundraising event. Originally to be held in the town square, the festivities migrated indoors to the Jacksonville Community...
From Disney princesses and anime to superhero and horror movie characters, East Main Street in downtown Leitchfield was filled with residents looking for some Halloween fun. Participating in the adult costume contest at the annual Scare on the Square event Oct. 21 was Mandy Schmitzerle. She was dressed as Snow White.
An actor sits in the Jaycees Haunted House on the Great Northern Fairgrounds. While the fundraiser was in doubt due to issues with fire codes, adjustments made have kept it running this week along with a host of other Halloween events at the fairgrounds. It costs $6 per person with $1 off with a canned food donation. The hours of the haunted house are 7 p.m. to midnight tonight through Halloween night.
Downtown Caldwell will be a frightfully fun place to be Saturday night, as the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual “Scare on the Square”. The free community event, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., invites businesses, organizations and families to decorate and dress up their vehicles, trunks and themselves.
Those who grew up in Marshfield and surrounding cities know the joys of Halloween trick or treating at the Webster County Courthouse. While the classic holiday traditions as haunted last Halloween due to COVID, the tradition will continue in 2021. “Trick or treat will be on Thursday this year which...
11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Habitat goes weekly again. The only Saturday night motive is back. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Leave a review of this event ». View more events in Manchester ». Search for 'Habitat'...
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s the scariest house on Claribel Street in Kaukauna. The Banick’s decorated the outside of their house with animatronics and fog machines in a way that they had not done before. 7 year old Riley Banick is the mastermind behind what’s being called the Haunt on...
Students now have the opportunity to partake in free open ice skating at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena in the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House. Skating will be held every Wednesday in October from 2:30 to 4 p.m. For students who don’t have their own skates, a pair will be provided outside the arena doors. Students must bring their student ID card with them to gain access to the field.
Kennett Square may be the Mushroom Capital of the World, but the borough has much more to offer visitors. Nick Vadala chronicled the area’s dining, shopping, and sightseeing appeal for The Philadelphia Inquirer. One of the quintessential Kennett experiences is Longwood Gardens. This horticultural oasis offers more than 1,000 acres...
Chupacabra sightings have been happening across Texas since the 1970s, but they may be coming to an end. Unless, of course, there are dozens of these bloodsuckers still lurking in our East Texas trees. Adventurous types in Texas have been looking for mysterious creatures for years, and it can be...
Shoeboxes for seniors is returning this holiday season and 99.9 KTDY, The Blake Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, and Cajun Area Agency On Aging are collecting shoeboxes filled with items useful to seniors in the Acadiana area to help aging citizens get a special treat this holiday.
Cathedral Square Friends and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 are pleased to share that construction has officially commenced on a new streetscaping project to begin the revitalization of one of Milwaukee’s most iconic gathering places, Cathedral Square. Dubbed “Frame the Square,” the project is focused on the perimeter of the square...
In appreciation of St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital’s staff for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, a large workload in the emergency room and a high rating in the hospital’s recent joint accreditation, a prayer service was held in their honor on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the hospital. The prayer service, which involved local pastors, was organized by the Burleson County Hospital District…
