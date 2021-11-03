Scare on the Square enjoyed

An actor sits in the Jaycees Haunted House on the Great Northern Fairgrounds. While the fundraiser was in doubt due to issues with fire codes, adjustments made have kept it running this week along with a host of other Halloween events at the fairgrounds. It costs $6 per person with $1 off with a canned food donation. The hours of the haunted house are 7 p.m. to midnight tonight through Halloween night.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO