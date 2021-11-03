Little Free Libraries recognized locally

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “The Spirit World on Film,” Monday, Nov. 1, at 7:00 PM. Paul V. Walsh will be the presenter. Is there a ‘Spirit World’ that co-exists with the one inhabited by the living and is this our ultimate destination? From the very beginning, filmmakers have offered answers to these questions. While ghost stories have been a staple of the horror genre, the spirit world has also been the subject of nearly every other category of movies, as demonstrated by comedies such as “Here Comes Mr. Jordan” (1941) and “Blithe Spirit” (1946), dramas such as “Between Two Worlds” (1944), romances such as “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” (1947) and “Portrait of Jennie” (1948), even westerns such as “High Plains Drifter” (1973). Come explore during the Halloween season the many ways in which cinema has addressed this, the greatest of all mysteries. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/spirit-world-on-film or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO