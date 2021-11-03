CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Little Free Libraries recognized locally

bctribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Oct. 26,...

www.bctribune.com

FOX 11 and 41

Local community honors 5-year-old with library

KENNEWICK, WA – A Kennewick community is honoring the life of a 5-year-old girl who lost her life by drowning. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization with more than 100,000 little libraries worldwide. Now, there is a new one in a Kennewick neighborhood to honor the life of 5-year-old, Addy.
KENNEWICK, WA
capenews.net

Little Free Libraries Around Mashpee Being Refilled, Replenished

Little Free Libraries scattered around Mashpee provide readers of all ages with entertainment, information and education for free. All that is asked in return is that readers add books of their own to the little boxes for other people to enjoy. The library boxes are located all around the United...
MASHPEE, MA
bitterrootstar.com

Local business steps up for Imagination Library

A2Z Personnel has launched a campaign to help Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the Bitterroot Valley. Imagination Library is a program that was started by beloved country music icon Dolly Parton which provides a free book every month to participating children between the ages of 0 to 5. The program costs $25 per child to run and Jaime Devlin, owner of A2Z Personnel, has come up with ideas to raise money for what she considers a great cause. Devlin’s goal is to raise $20,000 for Imagination Library by December 31. She has challenged other businesses to donate and has made a commitment to match all donations up to $5,000. Individuals are also encouraged to donate.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
ricethresher.org

Books in a birdhouse: Little libraries pop up on campus

Across from Valhalla, the graduate student pub, sits a small red birdhouse. It boasts a handful of books: Al Franken’s “The Truth,” Lisa Lutz’s “The Spellman Files,” texts on managerial economics and “The Maze Runner” series. This little birdhouse is in fact one of Rice’s three Little Free Libraries. Little...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kciiradio.com

Free “DINOvember” Kids Event at Washington Public Library

Area kids can have a “roarsome” time at the Washington Public Library for their next free event. The library invites those in grades kindergarten through fifth to celebrate “DINOvember” this Monday from 3-4 p.m. in the Nicola Stoufer Room on the second floor. Children can enjoy an hour of dinosaur-themed activities, and face masks are recommended as per the library Board of Trustees decision on October 28th. Registration is required for this event, and you can contact the library at (319) 653-2726.
WASHINGTON, IA
13abc.com

Finds in the 419: Local history at the Main Library

How many zeroes do you think the hottest temperature possible has at the end of it? Dan Smith takes us all the way up the temperature scale in this week's Moment of Science!. Marcus Hartford is scheduled to be released from the hospital this week. Will increasing gas prices change...
SCIENCE
Beacon

Little Free Library latest addition to Nehls Preserve on Catawba

The Catawba Stewards of Little Free Libraries held a dedication for the latest of their Free Library boxes last week. The Little Library is located on land donated by the Nehls family in honor of Dr. Robert “Doc” Nehls, a much-beloved local local veterinarian. “It started with people asking if...
POLITICS
Power 96

Move Over Free Little Libraries, Check Out These ‘Free Blockbusters’ In Minnesota

By now I think many of you are familiar with the concept of free little libraries. If you aren't familiar with what they are, they are small structures often placed outside a person's home or business that has free books for people to take or leave for others to enjoy. Operating on that same concept is a movement dubbed 'Free blockbusters' that have begun popping up around Minnesota. I only know about 4 right now, but maybe this will inspire someone to bring one to a neighborhood near you.
MINNESOTA STATE
ladailypost.com

Kiwanis Aids Local Schools With African Library Project

LAMS Builders Club officers sorting donated books collected for ALP at their school. Courtesy photo. A Kenyan student holds a book from a shipment in March 2020 that due to the pandemic just arrived. Courtesy photo. KIWANIS News:. Over the next two months, Kiwanis-sponsored service clubs (K-Kids, Builders Club and...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
dailytrib.com

Free writing workshop Nov. 6 at Lakeshore Library

The Writers’ League of Texas hosts a free writing workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. The event features individual presentations by authors Rachel Starnes and Julie Poole. The Texas Writes workshop is free and open to the public....
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
newsdakota.com

JRVLS Unveils Website Redesign, Little Library Installation Begins

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The James River Valley Library System (JRVLS) has unveiled their newly redesigned and repurposed website. JRVLS Library Director Joe Rector says the new website helps them with interfacing effectively with people in the community. Rector says visitors online will now see a way to register for...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Wicked Local

Friends of Ames Free Library to host annual meeting

The Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Ames Free Library will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Queset House, 51 Main St., North Easton. Election of officers and appointment of chairpersons will be followed by the regular monthly meeting. All are welcome to attend. Those...
EASTON, MA
Indiana Gazette

Indiana Free Library sets weekly programs

The Indiana Free Library is excited to announce book clubs are back at the library. The past year all book clubs have been meeting virtually or at various outdoor venues. Library officials are happy to be able to host the book clubs back at the library as the weather turns colder.
INDIANA STATE
Wicked Local

Wareham Free Library hosts ‘1620: The First Year’

WAREHAM - The Wareham Free Library is hosting a talk by Historian Christopher Daley – “1620: The First Year” on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. In 1620, the Pilgrims came to these shores seeking religious freedom and found an untamed, inhospitable wilderness fraught with innumerable dangers. They struggled with disease and death and survived through the grace of God and with the help of the "People of the Dawn" - the Wampanoag Nation.
WAREHAM, MA
Daily Gate City

Little Free Pantries now up and running

Little free libraries have been a thing for some time now, and there are several around Keokuk. The idea is to take a free book to read, as well as place a book in the library that you have enjoyed, but someone else may enjoy. Now there is something similar,...
KEOKUK, IA
freelibrary.org

New Titles Coming to the Free Library in November!

We are grateful for these new titles arriving on our shelves and catalog this fall!. Young Children (up to 2nd Grade) written by Sunshine Tenasco; illustrated by Chief Lady Bird. When Nibi, an Indigenous girl, turns the handle on the sink in her house, only mucky brown water comes out....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mercury

Free online programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “The Spirit World on Film,” Monday, Nov. 1, at 7:00 PM. Paul V. Walsh will be the presenter. Is there a ‘Spirit World’ that co-exists with the one inhabited by the living and is this our ultimate destination? From the very beginning, filmmakers have offered answers to these questions. While ghost stories have been a staple of the horror genre, the spirit world has also been the subject of nearly every other category of movies, as demonstrated by comedies such as “Here Comes Mr. Jordan” (1941) and “Blithe Spirit” (1946), dramas such as “Between Two Worlds” (1944), romances such as “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” (1947) and “Portrait of Jennie” (1948), even westerns such as “High Plains Drifter” (1973). Come explore during the Halloween season the many ways in which cinema has addressed this, the greatest of all mysteries. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/spirit-world-on-film or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

