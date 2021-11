China has been well-known for their zero-tolerance policy against COVID-19, maintaining that a zero-COVID future is still possible and refusing to change their direction as other countries worldwide open up and learn to live with the virus. The latest example of this came today after one Guest visiting from Hangzhou tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home. In line with China’s policy regarding COVID-19 containment, the resort has been sealed effective immediately, and the park will reportedly close from November 1st until further notice.

