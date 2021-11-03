CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 11/3

By Nathan Laird
 8 days ago

1926 – Ty Cobb resigns as manager of the Detroit Tigers. He is replaced by George Moriarty who becomes the first person in baseball history to have been a player, umpire, scout and manager. 1953 – The MLB Rules Committee restores the sacrifice fly rule, which was eliminated in...

